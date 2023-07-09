Peabody native Heather MacLean finished seventh in the women's 1500 at the US Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Oregon on Saturday night.
A stacked field that included several former Olympians, including MacLean, hung together for much of the race before first-time champion Nikki Hiltz, 25, pulled away down the stretch to win in 4:03.10.
MacLean, 27, ran a season-best 4:05.29 and came in seventh place. She was one of six runners in the field that have hit the world qualifying standard time, but only the top three finishers advance to the World Championships at the end of the summer.
It was a physical race broadcast live by NBC, one in which it was difficult to gain separation from the pack. MacLean tried to make an outside move and turn on her signature kick at times but couldn't pull away; a shortened spring season as she recovered from injury saw the 2012 Peabody High grad race only once between February and the US national championships.
Thursday, MacLean clocked a comfortable 4:07.90 in the opening round to advance to Saturday night's final. The former UMass All-American who trains locally with New Balance Boston is currently 8th in the world rankings for the women's 1500.
— Matt Williams