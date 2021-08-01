Heather MacLean likes to cue up a little Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers to warm up to before she races. Some Bachman Turner Overdrive might have been a better fit for her Olympic debut, as the theme on this night was 'Taking Care of Business.'
With a throng of fans watching the national TV broadcast on a big screen at the Leather City Commons in Peabody plus family and friends rooting her on around the world, MacLean aced the first test on her Olympic journey in Tokyo. In the third heat of the women's 1500 meter run, she came in fifth with a time of 4:02.40 to automatically qualify for the semifinal round.
The 25-year-old world class runner from Peabody needed to finish among the top six in her heat of 15 competitors to make the next round, scheduled for Wednesday morning (East Coast time, 7 p.m. Wednesday night Tokyo time). Each of the top six from the three heats move on, plus the next six best times.
While MacLean's heat was by far the fastest paced of the three, she didn't leave anything to chance. Her 4:02:40 finish was the fifth best time among all 45 Olympians in the opening round.
Donning a red top adorned with 'USA' and blue racing shorts, MacLean hung in the middle of the lead pack for the entire race. She was around 2:11 through 800 meters and 3:15 at the 1200 meter mark, sitting in seventh.
Battle-tested from her middle distance running days at Peabody High and UMass Amherst (holding several records at both schools), she covered the last 300 in 47 seconds to move up two spots and finish fifth.
MacLean's heat included the defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who won the race in 4:01.40.
Coming into the qualifying round with a personal best time of 4:02.09 run at the United States Olympic Trials in June, MacLean was ranked 23rd in the world and fifth in her heat before the starting gun went off in Tokyo.
Hitting that mark with a relatively untaxed and smooth effort in 86-degree heat that felt like 90-plus in the Monday morning humidity in Tokyo bodes well for MacLean. She now shifts focus to Wednesday's next round, where she'll look to qualify for the Olympic finals.
All three Americans in the women's 1500 advanced, including Ellie Purrier St. Pierre, MacLean's roommate and training partner under coach Mark Coogan. A Vermont native, St. Pierre finished third in middle heat with a time of 4:05.34, looking calm, collected and in control all the way. Fellow American Cory McGee finished seventh in the opening heat and made it through on time.