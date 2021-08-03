MacLean looks to qualify for Olympic final Wednesday morning

Heather MacLean once mapped out a training run that took her by every Dunkin Donuts franchise in the city of Peabody.
Her legion of fans in the Tanner City might need some java from her favorite spot to perk them up before her next Olympic race.
The women's 1500 meter semifinals are set for Wednesday morning, with MacLean's heat going off at about 6:10 a.m. in her hometown. That's just after 7 p.m. at the National Stadium in Tokyo, where 26 of the best middle distance runners in the world will vie for a place in Friday's final round.
There are two heats of 13 runners each with MacLean placed in the second race. The top five finishers in each race move on to the medal round, plus the two best overall times.
Sunday in the opening round, MacLean ran in the third heat and clocked a 4:02.40 to finish fifth, also the fifth best time among all 45 competitors that ran. Her season best time of 4:02.09 also ranks fifth in her semifinal heat, meaning if the 25-year-old graduate of Peabody High and UMass Amherst runs well she can certainly make the final.
The women's 1500 semifinals will be broadcast in NBC's Peacock platform, which can be accessed through cable boxes or on a computer or tablet. The first semifinal, which includes the other two American runners Ellie Purrier St. Pierre and Cory McGee, begins at 6 a.m. local time with MacLean's heat to follow at approximately 6:12.
