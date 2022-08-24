When most people think of summers in Monaco and the Bahamas, lavish tropical vacations are what come to mind.
Heather MacLean, however, went there to work.
One of America’s rising middle distance running stars, MacLean’s had a month of August to remember as she’s run personal best times and won medals while getting to see some of the globe’s most gorgeous locales.
This past weekend in the Bahamas, MacLean cruised to gold in the women’s 1500 while representing Team USA at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association championships. The NACAC’s are a regional meet (think UEFA or CONCACAF in soccer) and the top competitors in the women’s 1500 field came from the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico and Jamaica.
MacLean, a 26-year-old pro who starred on the track at both Peabody High and UMass Amherst, took control of the race just about halfway through and never looked back. Her final time of 4:04:53 was a NACAC championship meet record and earned her one of 29 gold medals Team USA took home from the three-day competition.
Yet it wasn’t even her best time of the month.
At a Diamond League meet in Monaco on August 10, MacLean ran a personal best time of 3:58.89 to finish second in the 1500. The winner that day was Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who ran a national record 3:50.37 that was less than second off the world record.
As is now becoming her custom, MacLean closed out that race with a ridiculously fast last lap and finished in second place. Breaking four minutes for the first time in her career was a huge milestone: She’s only the 12th American woman to ever do it and her time now ranks No. 8 on the United States’ all-time list in the event.
It was the second personal best time inside four days for MacLean, who’d clocked 4:01.38 at a Diamond League in Poland only days earlier. She planned to run the 800 in Monaco but when a spot opened up at her best distance, she decided to switch gears with incredible results.
A remarkable 2022 that began with her first ever indoor national championship in February saw MacLean come in fifth at the outdoor national championships after battling illness throughout the spring. The New Balance Boston athlete under the tutelage of Mark Coogan has shaved more than eight seconds of her 1500 time from both the indoor world championships and outdoor nationals and plans to continue racing through the fall.
There are two more Diamond League meets in September, one in Brussels (Belgium) and one in Zurich (Switzerland). After hopefully gaining some more elite racing experience in the 1500, MacLean will run the more traditional mile in New York City on September 11.