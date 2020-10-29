MADI THE CONQUEROR: Marblehead’s Monahan returns from torn ACL to lift Magicians

You could probably count on one hand all of the people that you know — and perhaps even those you don’t know — who haven’t found themselves feeling down at some point over the last seven-plus months. A global pandemic has that sort of affect on our well being.
Even Madi Monahan, the forever upbeat and positive captain of the Marblehead High field hockey team, fell into that trap. But it had nothing to do with COVID-19.
“After my ACL injury, my mindset was ‘I’ll be ready for my senior year, and I will play’,” said Monahan. “But then in late February and into March, I didn’t have any physical therapy done, and I was in a gloom about whether I was going to be able to play again or not. ‘Maybe I won’t be ready to go’ ... that’s what I was thinking.”
Strong of both will and spirit, Monahan got out of her funk and went back to rehabbing the tendons in her left knee, which had been injured in the first game of her 2019 season, forcing her to miss almost the entirety of her junior campaign.
Now the 17-year-old is back, eager to literally soak up every second she’s in uniform and with her teammates, healthy and playing the sport she loves.
“It’s one of the absolute best feelings,” said Monahan, a 5-foot-5 forward. “I’m all about being with the group. Field hockey is not an individual sport; it’s all about being with the team. They’ve been so positive and encouraging throughout the whole process, and that helped me so much.
“Our first game this fall, getting back out there and hearing my teammates and coaches call my name, and knowing that the season was actually happening and that we won (2-1) was the best thing ever.”
Monahan scored the game-winning goal in her team’s 2-1 victory over arch rival Swampscott 10 days ago, burying a nice feed from fellow captain Tess Keaney. While the Magicians will be off for the next week-and-a-half with all the school’s athletics are in the midst of a shut down, expect Monahan to pick up where she left off once the games resume.
“She’s a player who takes the extra step, rising to whatever challenge is placed before her,” legendary Marblehead head coach Linda Collins said of Monahan. “Her hard work (coming back from injury) has paid off.
“She’s returned to the game stronger than ever and brings a contagious enthusiasm to the team. She’s honestly excited to be at every practice and game. Madi is continuously encouraging and pushing her teammates to bring their game to the next level.”
A four-year varsity player (“I seldom pull up freshman to play on the varsity,” said Collins, “but Madi was one of those (rare) players”), Monahan was beginning her second year as a starter in the opener against Gloucester last fall. She was going back towards the Marblehead goal when an opponent got her around the foot with the hook of her stick.
“I remember my left knee caving in and feeling a pop and went down,” said the only child of Stephanie (who also played field hockey for Collins at MHS) and Chris Monahan. “I had never been hurt with a sports injury, so I tried to get back up and play but couldn’t.”
Initially, Monahan said she felt well enough to go back in after icing her knee, but when she stood up her knee buckled again. Getting x-rays at the doctor didn’t reveal any tears, so it was assumed perhaps her knee was dislocated, she said.
Convincing herself she could practice again, she’d try and try again only to experience the same pain. Eventually, Monahan and her parents decided in mid-October that getting an MRI was their best course of action, and that’s when she got the bad news: a torn ACL.
“My mom and I went in with a positive attitude,” Monahan said of getting her results. “When I got the news, it was absolutely heartbreaking. It was like getting hit in the head with a rock; I felt everything crash around me.”
Monahan had surgery at Mass. General in Danvers last December and was given a 9-to-12 month rehabilitation period. She started physical therapy a few days later, focused on extending her knee even when it was wrapped in what she termed ‘a robot brace’.
Two months in is when she started having her doubts about whether she’d really get back for the start of her senior season. Fortunately, she had a guardian angel: Alex Carew, the Marblehead-Swampscott wrestling coach and also the owner of Revolution Fitness in Marblehead, around the corner from the Monahan’s home. Carew mentioned to Stephanie Monahan that he could work with and help Madi in her rehabilitation process, and so she started up again.
“It was literally just Alex and I as the only ones there,” said Monahan, who still works with Carew three days a week. “After two weeks of going to rehab with him, I felt progress in my quad, my calves were feeling stronger, and I felt better mentally and physically.”
A Zoom call in August with her surgeon showed what Monahan had been able to accomplish, but he said she was “still iffy” as to whether she’d be ready when field hockey practices began — or if there’d even be a season. Confident that there would be, Monahan continued to work with Carew and further strengthened her knee.
She also had testing done with Marblehead High trainer Will Desjardins at the Jewish Community Center in Marblehead. She had to be at 90 percent for every test that Desjardins put her through in order to have no restrictions while playing field hockey; he put her knee through drills included starting and stopping, quad testing, hamstring testing, a jumping test, and lateral motions and cutting. The first time she scored 90 on three of the five tests; a week later, she went a perfect 5-for-5 and was cleared to play.
“I was confident that after all the work I put in with Alex that I’d be good to go,” said Monahan, who lists field hockey teammates Haven Linehan, Mae Colwell, Lily Finnegan and Teagan Masters among her best friends.
Monahan, who is thinking of studying nursing and is looking at colleges such as Salve Regina, Colby-Sawyer and Roger Williams, has a few wants before the season is over.
“I want to stay healthy, of course. But I also want to continue the positivity and connection with my team,” she said. “That’s a huge boost, just as important as having a good game.
“And I’m definitely a competitive player; I wouldn’t mind scoring in my last-ever high school game, either.”
Given the obstacles she’s already cleared, who’s going to bet against Monahan doing so?
Free Hits is a column on North Shore field hockey that will be published Thursdays during the season this fall. Contact Executive Sports Editor Phil Stacey at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
LOCAL FIELD HOCKEY STANDINGS
(through Oct 27)
School Record Win Pct.
Masconomet 5-0-0 1.000
Danvers 3-1-0 .750
Ipswich 5-2-1 .688
Marblehead 2-1-0 .667
Bp. Fenwick 3-2-2 .571
Swampscott 2-3-1 .417
Peabody 1-2-1 .375
Beverly 0-5-1 .083
Ham-Wenham 0-8-0 .000