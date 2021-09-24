MARBLEHEAD — Good things came in threes for the Marblehead football team Friday night against North Andover.
George Percy scored three times, and James Doody added three touchdowns as well, leading the way to a 42-8 rout over the visiting Scarlet Knights.
Both Percy and Doody had natural hat tricks, Percy scoring touchdowns one, two and three, with Doody adding numbers four, five and six. Eli Feingold was good on all six conversion kicks, putting the Magicians up by 42 in the fourth quarter. The Scarlet Knights got in the end zone late in the game to put the stamp on the action.
Seniors Percy and Doody were quick to spread the praise around, especially for the defensive and offensive lines, which both played extremely well for the winners.
“Coach gave us a good game plan all week and the guys just came out and executed on the field, on both sides of the ball,” Percy said. “The O line played great, the defensive line played great, we just wanted to play tough, and I think we did. We knew their quarterback (Jack O’Connell) could play and we wanted to stop him, and we did.”
“All week in practice the running game was a huge thing for us," added Doody. "We’re very detail oriented when we run it, we’ve got a great (offensive) line this year, even after losing a lot of seniors from last year, we’ve got a lot of guys stepping up this year. We’ve got (Connor) Cronin, we’ve got George, Josh (Robertson), Eddie (Johns) ... we’ve got a great lineup, and when (the running game) opens up the passing game, it’s the best.”
Marblehead scored first on an 18-yard run by Percy with 5:38 left in the first quarter. The Magicians doubled that lead when Robertson hit Percy with a screen pass that covered 10 yards, early in the second quarter.
North Andover was looking at a 21-0 hole when Percy scored from 39 yards out, after another three and out for the Scarlet Knights. The guests punted the first six times they had the ball in the first half.
Doody scored his first touchdown on his team's sixth possession of the game. Starting at their own 40, Doody hauled in a 39-yard pass to get deep into Scarlet Knight territory, then corralled a 17-yard scoring pass to make it 28-0 with six minutes to go until halftime.
Not content with just scoring his own touchdowns, Percy picked off an O’Connell pass and returned it 36 yards to the North Andover 38-yard line with 3:52 left in the second. Robertson connected with Doody for a touchdown on the next play from scrimmage, and the home team was up 35-0 at the half.
The Magicians wrapped up their scoring in the third quarter; Robertson hit Doody for his third touchdown, this one from 23 yards out. Robertson’s four touchdown passes covered 89 yards, part of his 145 for the game.
With the clock running in the fourth quarter, O’Connell scored from nine yards out and hit Nick Ankiewicz for the two-point conversion, breaking the shutout.
For Magician coach Jim Rudloff, it was another winning week, with solid play from his offensive and defensive lines, a balanced offensive attack, with Marblehead improving to 3-0.
North Andover coach John Dubzinski said he knew what Marblehead was going to do, but his team couldn’t stop them.
“They’re a great football team, I tip my hat to them. They’re disciplined and they’re very physical, we just couldn’t do anything against them,” Dubzinski said. “Whatever we did, running, throwing, defensively, they were better at it, and had an answer for everything we did.”
Marblehead 42, North Andover 8
at Piper Field, Marblehead
North Andover (1-2);0;0;0;8;8
Marblehead (3-0);7;28;7;0;42
Scoring summary
M-George Percy 18 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M-Percy 10 pass from Josh Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Percy 39 run (Feingold kick)
M-James Doody 17 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Doody 38 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Doody 23 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
NA-Jack O'Connell 9 run (Nick Ankiewicz pass from O'Connell)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: North Andover — Jack O’Connell 10-45, Jack Ferrullo 3-7, Aiden Lynch 1-2, A. J. Lawrence 1-1; Marblehead — George Percy 10-86, Connor Cronin 5-36, Eli Feingold 1-8, Eddie Johns 1-5.
PASSING: North Andover — O'Connell 9-24-177-0-1; Marblehead — Robertson 14-17-222-4-0; Miles O'Neill 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: North Andover — D’Ardre King 2-52, Brendan Regan 1-47, Lawrence 2-29, Nick Ankiewicz 3-19, Caleb Agbor 1-18, Zach Wolinski 1-12; Marblehead — James Doody 6-147, Craig Michalowski 1-21, Johns 1-19, Cronin 3-17, Percy 1-10, Zander Danforth 2-10.