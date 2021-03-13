Magicians flex their muscles, roll over Beverly to begin campaign 

MARBLEHEAD — The opponent didn't really matter, said the members of the Marblehead High football team. They simply wanted to play.
"It could've been Alabama; we didn't care," junior quarterback Josh Robertson said. "We were all just grateful to have a game."
Grateful — and very, very well prepared.
Matched up against a much bigger team in visiting Beverly, the Magicians got the lead early, kept their cleats on the gas pedal and never let up in rolling to a 34-7 victory in their 'Fall 2' season opener Saturday afternoon at blustery Piper Field.
Robertson, who sparkled as a sophomore first-year starter in 2019, completed 20-of-26 passes for 188 yards and a score while also leading all rushers with 73 yards and a touchdown of his own. Sophomore Connor Cronin caught eight of those passes for 70 yards while finding the end zone twice: once on a first quarter run of 15 yards, and the other on a punt he blocked, then scooped up and ran into the end zone from 9 yards out with eight minutes to go.
"We were all prepared and it showed," said Cronin.
At one point between the start of the second quarter and going into the fourth, Marblehead picked up 19 consecutive first downs without allowing the Panthers to do so once. The final tally for the game was 21-7 in the hosts' favor.
Showing the balance they strive for, Marblehead had almost identical yardage totals running (174) and throwing the football. They also surrendered just 153 yards, with the starters allowing a mere 71 to the Panthers through three quarters, by which time the Magicians had built a commanding 27-0 lead.
George Percy, a junior back who finished with 63 yards, bullied his way over the goal line from 2 yards out in the second quarter, and Robertson found captain Miles Smith on a seam route for a 14-yard third quarter touchdown.
"Marblehead played their typical Marblehead game, which is why they win here all the time," said Beverly head coach Andrew Morency.
Up front, the home team got a lot of push and strong pass blocking from the likes of captain J.T. Monahan, fellow seniors James Maniaci, Gresham Boswoth, Joseph Monahan, Tommy Groom and captain Cam Janock (converted to the O-line over the last week) as well as juniors A.J. Andriano and Cutty Knopfel. They allowed the Magicians to mix it up offensively with power and speed runs, and gave Robertson plenty of time to set up shop and find his receivers.
"The linemen were great. They opened up huge holes and gave me all day to throw," said Robertson.
Defensively, Marblehead got after it with pressure and penetration, answering Beverly's Triple-I attack by getting into the backfield and to the edges quickly to prevent long runs.
In his postgame speech, Morency told his players "there's nothing in (Marblehead's) DNA that's not in yours" trying to hammer home to the point to his squad it's a matter of execution and desire, not talent or ability.
"It's a combination," he said. "We lost Grant (Eastin, a standout defender and fullback) early on and that threw us a curveball, and the kids didn't respond. We stayed close for a while, but then the game got away from us. Things just unraveled.
"That'll be the best quarterback we face all year, and one of the best teams we'll see," he added. "But it's a disappointment. We've played here four of the last five years, and it's hard. These kids are feeling the burden of that. Hats off to their program ... but we expected to do better."
The Panthers averted being shut out with a late fourth quarter score after senior quarterback Danny Morency hit classmate Owen Keve with a 41-yard pass over the top, and Joey Loreti kicked the extra point.
Marblehead is scheduled to be back at home Saturday (2 p.m.) against Peabody, which had its scheduled opener postponed this past Friday night because of COVID-19 issues.
Ironically, Rudloff thought Robertson "had a rough game" as far as making all the right reads in pass coverages and that that the two of them weren't in sync as they normally are on this particular day. That's a scary thought for Northeastern Conference teams facing Marblehead moving forward.
Beverly, which got a pair of sacks from senior defensive end and captain Billy Adams and some strong work from junior fullback/linebacker Jordan Irvine, will play its first home game next Saturday on the turf at Forti Field when it hosts Masconomet, which blanked defending NEC North champion Danvers, 6-0, on Friday night.
"This is a game that tests you as a player, and today they did not respond," Morency said of his Panthers. "They're all good, good kids and that's great, but football's a tough game and if you don't meet that adversity head on, it can snowball into something we don't want as a program."
Marblehead 34, Beverly 7
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Beverly (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Marblehead (1-0) 7 7 13 7 — 34
M-Connor Cronin 15 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M-George Percy 2 run (Feingold kick)
M-Josh Robertson 22 run (kick failed)
M-Miles Smith 14 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Cronin 9 punt block return (Feingold kick)
B-Owen Keve 41 pass from Danny Morency (Joey Loreti kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Beverly — Jaichaun Jones 14-53, Joey Loreti 13-14, Danny Morency 5-8, Andre Sullivan 1-4, Jordan Irvine 1-2, Owen Keve 1-1; Marblehead — Josh Robertson 11-73, George Percy 14-63, Connor Cronin 3-36, Eli Feingold 1-4, Miles O'Neil 1-(-2).
PASSING: Beverly — Morency 6-13-71-1-1; Marblehead — Robertson 20-26-188-1-0; O'Neil 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Keve 3-71, Loreti 1-3, Irvine 1-3, Luis Lopez 1-(-6); Marblehead — Cronin 8-70, James Doody 4-51, Mark Paquette 4-43, Miles Smith 3-24, Percy 1-0.