MARBLEHEAD — Opening night was a smashing success for the Marblehead High football team.
Junior quarterback Miles O’Neill tossed four touchdown passes to three different receivers, and the defending Division 3 state champion Magicians powered past Concord-Carlisle, 25-6, at Piper Field.
The Patriots learned first hand what many other teams have learned about Marblehead (winners of 21 straight contests dating back to 2019) over the recent past: it can beat you on the ground, in the air, and on defense.
Marblehead scored four times before the Patriots got in the end zone with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
Patriots head coach Josh Reed was very impressed by the home team.
“That’s a very good team over there, they’re well coached and they certainly have some stud athletes,” Reed said. “We knew they had a lot of talent on offense, and that’s certainly true. We’ll take what we learned from this game and get ready for next week.”
The Magicians got all the points they’d need when O’Neil hit senior tight end Shane Keough from 24 yards out with 6:32 left in the first quarter for MHS's first touchdown of the season. Greg Motorny’s kick made it 7-0.
Keough capped the night with another TD catch late in the third quarter to make it 25-0. He also came up with a big sack of Patriot quarterback Holden Miller, killing a potential scoring drive.
Keough said his team made a couple of mistakes, but noted it was great to come out with a win to start coach Jim Rudloff’s 14th season on the Magicians' sideline.
“We’ve been waiting almost a year to get this one going, and it’s great to start off with a win,” Keough said. “We played in the (summer) 7 on 7’s, but this is real football and we’re glad to start with a win.”
O’Neill fired a scoring pass from 29 yards out to senior captain Connor Cronin in the second quarter and tossed another one to Andy Palmer from 39 yards out, sending Marblehead to the locker room up 19-0 at the half.
Cronin, who picked off a pass to kill a Patriots' drive to go along with his offensive score, felt the team just needs more work in practice to eliminate some minor mistakes.
“Ever since that Super Bowl game (last December), we’ve been preparing for this. We’ve been waiting for this moment all offseason,” Cronin said. “To come out with a good team win to start off is great, but we have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”
Rudloff noted his team definitely had some first-night jitters, but that it was good to get Friday's win under their belts.
“It’s opening night, it was a little sloppy, but that’s to be expected. "We've got to come out and have better practices than we had this week “ Rudloff said. “The players made mistakes, the coaches made mistakes, so we’ve got some work to do.
“The new guys were excited to get going and the older guys were excited to be back, so we’ll take this win and try to clean things up in practice.”
There were some heavy hearts on the sideline Friday night. This marked the first Marblehead football game without James Galante, a senior on last year's Super Bowl team who passed away tragically in mid-March. His number 19 was hung on the far sideline, opposite the Magician bench.
“For everybody — players, staff, coaches — this was our first game without James Galante, who should be at Dennison right now," said Rudloff. "It was tough on everybody; certainly he was on our minds tonight,
”As far as the football goes, we got a win, it’s all good, and we’ll get back to work in practice this week (prior to hosting Lynnfield next Friday)."