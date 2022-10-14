MARBLEHEAD — There were plenty of touchdowns scored in Friday's Northeastern Conference tilt between Marblehead and visiting Beverly.
Unfortunately for Panthers' fans, none of them came from their squad.
The host Magicians attacked with efficiency early and often, finding paydirt four times before the first quarter ended on their way to a 41-0 drubbing at Piper Field.
Junior quarterback Miles O'Neill (9-for-11, 205 yards) was on point with his passes, the defense did its job, and Marblehead will now take a 5-1 record into next week's bye.
"Our guys had a great week of practice and it translated on to the field," said Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff. "We're happy about that. For various reasons, this was sort of our first full week of practice where we could get everything in — and it just feels good that it pays off in the end with a win."
The first quarter was an onslaught, plain and simple.
Marblehead received the opening kickoff and proceeded to go 61 yards in eight plays before Eddie Johns plunged across the goal line from a yard out. After a Beverly punt, O'Neill found a wide open Shane Keough up the middle for a 60-yard score to make it 14-0.
Beverly then fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Marblehead took over on the Panthers' 33-yard line, and five plays later Johns was in the end zone again with a 4-yard score.
The Magicians would then force another Beverly 3-and-out, getting into the end zone three plays later on a 21-yard keeper from O'Neill. The signal caller also had a 44-yard passing connection to Ryan Commoss to set up that particular score as his team surged out to one of the fastest 27-0 leads you'll ever see.
"Offensively we had some rough goes this year and we've just never seemed to get going," said Rudloff. "So one of the goals was to just be consistent; not necessarily to have big plays but to have long drives, try to do the short and medium stuff rather than getting yourself in a situation where you have to throw bombs all the time. But when it's there it's there, and (O'Neill) made the right reads so good job on his part."
Marblehead added one more touchdown before the half, this time with O'Neill finding Commoss for a 51-yard deep ball up the sideline. Greg Matorny booted home his fourth PAT of the half (one was blocked) as the hosts went into halftime with a 34-0 lead.
While Beverly failed to find the end zone for the second straight game, it was able to string together some decent drives and make Marblehead work for stops. Both sophomore Rowan Sullivan (14 carries for 70 yards) and senior fullback Marcelo Pinto (12 carries for 62 yards) had some nice scampers and ran hard all night, with the Panthers' line battling to open up some holes for their backs.
Beverly got into the red zone on two separate occasions: once in the first following a 41-yard run by Pinto, and again in the second before a touchdown catch by senior captain Matt Sopp was waived off due to offensive pass interference.
"Last week we didn't play more than 10 seconds as a team with any excitement," said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton, his team now 0-6. "So at least we had some positives tonight and we can actually take something from this.
"Last week I felt like we tried to burn that tape as fast as possible. Tonight we moved it a little bit; we still can't finish drives yet and are still making some goofy mistakes ... but they're just good athletes over there and we're just not quite there yet."
Marblehead rounded out the scoring in the third quarter as sophomore Bernardo Bannis rumbled his way for a 30-yard touchdown.
Bannis ran hard in the second half, and a number of younger and more inexperienced players did some nice things for the Magicians down the stretch. Rudloff highlighted Crew Monaco at safety, Baxter Jennings at corner, and senior Liam McKenzie at wideout, a player who's grinded for the program for four years now and got a chance to compete Friday night.
But in Rudloff's eyes, Chris Dewitt was unquestionably the player of the game. The junior linebacker was all over the field making tackles and impact plays.
"He was insane," Rudloff said of DeWitt. "Every single week he gets better, and this week he was just all over the place. You couldn't watch this game and not notice Chris; he really did some nice things out there."
Marblehead 41, Beverly 0
at Marblehead High School
Marblehead (5-1);27;7;10;0
Beverly (0-6);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
M- Eddie Johns 1 run (Greg Matorny kick)
M- Shane Keough 60 pass from Miles O'Neill (Matorny kick)
M- Johns 4 run (kick blocked)
M- O'Neill 21 run (Matorny kick)
M- Ryan Commoss 51 pass from O'Neill (Matorny kick)
M- Bernardo Bannis 30 run (Matorny kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Roman Sullivan 14-70, Marcelo Pinto 12-62, Logan Petrosino 1-1, Brian Kessel 6-(-16); Marblehead — Eddie Johns 12-75, Mile O'Neill 3-41, Bernardo Bannis 4-38, Will Corsini 1-20, Connor Cronin 2-7, Brooks Keefe 1-1, Nathan Barry 1-(-1), Benjamin Soon 1-(-1), Colt Wales 2-(11); .
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 6-16-34-0-0; Marblehead — O'Neill 9-11-205-2-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 1-14, Daniel Conant 2-9, Devon Smalls 1-6, Sullivan 2-5; Marblehead — Ryan Commoss 2-95, Shane Keough 2-71, Cronin 2-33, Zander Danforth 2-11, Johns 1-(-5).