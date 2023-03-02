MIDDLETON — It may be simple and it may be cliché, but it remains one of hockey’s truest axioms: good teams usually find a way to win in the end.
That’s why the Essex Tech Hawks are moving on in the Division 3 boys hockey playoffs after senior captain Kyle Mahan made 27 saves and his teammates scored three times in the third period to take down a pesty Northbridge squad, 3-0, Thursday night at the Essex Sports Center.
“It’s extremely special to us,” said Mahan, the 18-year-old netminder from Danvers, after picking up his fifth shutout of the season. “We’ve got a great group of guys in here who all we want to do is win — and we know how to win.”
Eighth-seeded Essex Tech improved its best-ever season record to 19-1-2 and advanced to the second round. The Hawks will return to the Essex Sports Center to take on No. 9 Pembroke (a 2-0 winner over Saint Paul Diocesan) Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
“I believe in our team,” said junior right wing Logan Casey, whose 17th goal of the season made it 2-0 Hawks with under three minutes to play. “It’s a great group of guys we’ve got.”
Mahan had what Casey termed “probably the save of the year” with about six minutes to go and Essex Tech clinging to a 1-0 lead. A missed bodycheck in the neutral zone led to a 3-on-1 breakaway for Northbridge, but Mahan somehow contorted his body into position to make the save far post.
“I was reading their guy coming in with the puck from the top of the circle,” said Mahan, who had teammate Mason Sutcliffe back defending on the play with him. “Their guy dishes it over to his left and my skate got caught a bit in the ice going over, but I couldn’t give on the play. So I just dove across and managed to get the shot with the paddle of my stick.
“The rest is history.”
Casey scored shortly thereafter, nabbing a loose puck off the dasher, splitting two Northbridge (10-11) defenders and bearing down on goalie Zach Menard before going forehand, then backhand shot up top for the tally.
“That was a Dominik Hasek-type save by Kyle; I don’t know how he did it,” said Hawks head coach Mark Leonard after the program’s second-ever tournament victory (both coming via shutout). “And Logan’s goal was huge, just huge.”
Sophomore Brady Leonard sealed the deal with his team-leading 19th goal of the season, a high forehand shot from the low slot with 91 seconds to go.
Brian DeLisio broke the ice for the Hawks, scoring 2:31 into the final stanza. Playing a regular shift on the third line for the first time, he stationed himself far post off an offensive zone faceoff. When the puck squirted over to him, he quickly snapped a shot past Menard.
“That was pretty special for Brian to be the one to get that first goal,” said Leonard. “Everyone was so happy for him.”
“That goal changed the whole game,” added Casey. “Brian’s goal gave us a lot of life, and we kept the pressure on from there.”
Sutcliffe, captain Cam Doherty and junior Armani Booth (who laid out some of his now-traditional thunderous hits) were all solid on the back end for Essex Tech, which also got strong play up front from Bryan Swaczyk, Anthony Bisenti, Jaydan Vargas and Chris Maher, among others.
“It was a battle, but we didn’t get frustrated and we stuck with it,” said Leonard. “Northbridge was a really good team with a very good game plan, but we kept battling and got the end result we wanted.”
Essex Tech 3, Northbridge 0
Division 3 playoffs first round
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Northbridge 0 0 0 0
Essex Tech 0 0 3 3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: ET, Brian DeLisio (Ben Rehal, Bryan Swaczyk), 2:31; ET, Logan Casey (un), 12:11; ET, Brady Leonard (Jaydan Vargas, Chris Maher), 13:29.
Saves: N, Zach Menard 26; ET, Kyle Mahan 27.
Records: ET, 19-1-2; N, 10-11.
