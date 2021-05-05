Maher, Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis grabs first win of year

BEVERLY — For the past two decades, Joe Maher has served as the fearless leader for Hamilton-Wenham's boys tennis team. He won numerous Cape Ann League titles during his tenure and captured the school's first and only state championship in the sport back in 2009.
Maher cherished his time at the helm, but come 2021 he was ready to embark on a new challenge as head coach of the Generals' girls squad. Maher's two daughters, Ava and Julia, are freshmen on the team this year, making his decision to switch gears that much easier.
"My son's a senior and I guess I always had hopes that he'd play tennis, but he went a different route playing lacrosse," explained Maher. "Now that my girls showed enthusiasm for tennis I think I just wanted to spend time with them, share experiences with them on the court and enjoy their last four years of athletics. The position was open, so that made me want to make the move.
"It's been fun," he added. "I had a lot of great teams with the boys and over 20 years of great memories with them, so now to have this new experience with the girls, it's really energized my coaching feeling because it's different. It's a new challenge."
Following about a week-and-a-half of practices, Maher and his new group hit the courts at Beverly's Bass River Tennis Club Wednesday afternoon for a season-opening match against Rockport. While his daughters are new to the sport and have not yet cracked the varsity lineup, his young team (there's no seniors on the roster) came ready to play, topping the Vikings, 5-0.
The triumphs began at first singles as talented freshman Sky Jara cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over junior Talia McWilliams. The match was closer than the final score suggested, but an impressive victory for the first-year standout nonetheless.
"Sky has a ton of experience playing USTA matches, so she was in control the whole match," said Maher. "She has the potential to be the best girls tennis player in Hamilton-Wenham history. She's just got a lot of great match experience, and we really haven't seen a girl at her level in the program in a long time. So it's exciting for us to have a freshman of her caliber. She's really going to put a stamp on what we're going to do the next four years."
At No. 2 singles, junior Brynn McKechnie topped Lucy Twombly, 6-1, 6-3. At No. 3, sophomore Chloe Gern battled for a 6-2, 7-5 win over junior Michelle Allen in her first varsity match.
"I have Chloe as a student right now and all of a sudden I just saw a completely different side of her (with tennis)," said Maher. "She's usually calm and collected, but when (Allen) made a great comeback I think the nerves started kicking in a bit and I just told her to relax out there. She started to breath in between points and it was a great win for her."
On the other side, Rockport head coach Stacy Twombly was particularly pleased with Allen's efforts in the match, as the junior recently moved up from doubles to try her hand in the singles slot.
"I thought she did a great job," Twombly said of Allen. "She was slated to be in the No. 1 doubles pairing and it was a late adjustment two days ago that she was going to step up into a singles role, which is where I think she should be. She rolled with that and for her to get down so much in the first set and them come back in the second and really make it competitive was great to see."
Moving down the line, the Generals' first doubles tandem of Libby Collins and Lisette Leonard (both juniors) were able to get past Alexis Bergund and Francesca Twombly, 6-1, 6-2.
But perhaps the match of the day came at second doubles, where Hamilton's Abby Simon (a sophomore) and Nora Gamber (a junior) eked out a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph. It was the only bout of the day to go the distance, as the two teams cheered on their respective duos to wrap up the afternoon.
Overall, it was a match that both teams felt they won in a way, and one that each team can build off of moving forward.
"We were really happy especially after losing the whole season last year from COVID," said Twombly. "Only two of my players had had varsity experience and they moved into the 1 and 2 singles positions, so the rest of the lineup is all brand new to varsity action. I only have 11 girls out for the team in total, so I'm very happy with their play. They all did better in the second set than they did in the first, so they were able to settle in and make some adjustments to get a couple of games."
"We definitely had some nerves in some of the matches but we played aggressively and that's kind of what we're hoping to do the rest of the year is play aggressive tennis and get some W's," added Maher. "They played awesome."