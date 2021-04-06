Maidment returns as Hamilton-Wenham baseball coach

Reggie Maidment's time away from the Hamilton-Wenham baseball program was brief ... and in one of the many strange footnotes of the coronavirus pandemic, he didn't even miss a single varsity game.
The regional school announced Monday that Maidment has been rehired as the Generals head baseball coach, a post he held for eight seasons before stepping down after the 2019 campaign. Mass. High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Alex Campea was hired as coach in February of 2020, but resigned late in the fall after moving back to the South Shore.
"You don't know what you've got until it's gone, right? I didn't realize how much I would miss coaching these kids," Maidment said. "Once I found out Alex wasn't coming back, I knew I had to give it another try."
Maidment emerged from a group of 16 applicants that came down to five finalists.
He led his alma mater to 94 wins from 2012-19 after taking over for his own high school coach, Hall of Famer Doug Hoak. Maidment's teams won two Cape Ann League Baker Division titles, went to the Division 3 North final in 2014 (when he was named Salem News Coach of the Year) and won the Division 4 North title in 2018.
"We're really pleased to be able to announce Reggie as our next head coach," H-W athletic director Craig Genualdo said. "He'll give everything he has to the student-athletes at Hamilton-Wenham. In the end, he was the best fit for the baseball players in our school."
The Generals have a 14-game Cape Ann League schedule slated to begin on May 6 with spring practices around the state starting April 26. They've got some hungry players like Ryan Hutchinson, Carter Coffey, Ryan Monahan, Luke McClintock and Shane Metternick, among others.
"The kids are pumped. The moral is really high and everyone's excited to get going again," said Maidment, who met with most of his players Monday afternoon (although many had football practice as multi-sport athletes).
"It's been amazing to see how much some of these kids have grown ... some of them had really, really good summers. They're the type of kids that you love to coach."
Maidment plans to have his former assistant coaches Brian Nichol and Paul Drinkwater back on the bench with him, while Dan Lawrence will coach the junior varsity and former Generals all-star Harrison O'Brien will coach the freshman team.
"I'm grateful," Maidment said. "For Craig and (principal) Eric Tracy to put their faith in me and give me this opportunity, I'll be forever grateful to them."
With spring sports being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, everyone around the North Shore and beyond is excited to get back on the diamond this spring. The Generals had the look of a Division 4 state title contender a year ago before COVID-19 hit, and even though several standouts graduated (including lefty Will Jones, now at Northeastern), there are plenty or returnees eager to make their marks.
"We've got a lot of talented kids and with the pitch counts, we'll need them all. And that doesn't include the freshmen and sophomores I don't know that well yet," Maidment noted. "The kids are ready. They missed the game so much ... it's been a long 14 months.
"This is all about giving the kids, especially the seniors, the best experience they can have. More than anything, I'm glad to be able to represent the H-W community and keep the program rolling."
