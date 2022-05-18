Before the 2022 spring high school tennis season started, “only one person on the team had ever played a competitive match.”
Now, the Danvers High boys tennis squad is creating a culture of camaraderie and success.
Due to lack of participation, the Falcons had not been able to field their own tennis team for the past two years. Before that, they relied on a co-operative agreement with Peabody High School to have a varsity squad.
But a player’s desire to compete can only be confined for so long before it starts to escape. So when Danvers High senior Jason Bisset Jr. asked his dad to coach a tennis team if they managed to put one together, the elder Bisset thought, “How could I say no?”
As a former standout player himself at Bentley University, it was a no-brainer for the father.
His son and fellow co-captain Adam Mentzer immediately acquired the approval of DHS athletic director Andy St. Pierre and started recruiting others in the school to come out for the team. Soccer, hockey, wrestling and football players, among others, are now all represented on the well-rounded squad. The team is made up of an athletic group of boys who use their skills accrued in other sports to perform at their highest level.
“We got a lot of kids who would say ‘maybe’ or ‘sure’, then never follow through”, said Mentzer, who initially found it difficult to field a tennis team. He persisted however, knowing that there would be a group of guys they could convince to come out.
“I was looking for a sport to play in the spring just to stay in shape, and a bunch of my friends are signing up, so I was like, ‘I’ll give it a shot’. I’m actually really enjoying it,” said freshman Tyler Chisholm.
This enjoyment was shared among Chisholm’s teammates.
“It’s fun getting a group of boys together, and we all enjoy a sport that we’ve never played before,” said Bisset Jr.
The nine-man team features Mentzer, senior Brendan Johnson and freshman Seamus Cary in singles play. Bissett and his partner, freshman Darius Chang, play as one doubles tandem; freshmen Tyler Chisholm and Keegan Winterton make up the other duo.
“Our main focus this year is having fun and learning the game of tennis,” said coach Bisset.
Preseason training was unorthodox for any athlete who has competed in high school athletics, with the first practices focused on learning the rules and how to score a match. The boys trained hard to go from completely inexperienced players to a functioning high school team.
“This is our first time playing tennis, which is something that makes the team so special,” Mentzer said. “The tight knit group (gets) along very well during practices and matches.”
The Falcons (3-6) are eying their goal of stabilizing their record to .500 over the next few weeks of the regular season.
In their wins against Salem High and Northeast Metro Tech, coach Bisset noted his newcomers stacked up well against similar opposition. So with additional experience under their belts, the Blue-and-White hope to pose a threat to other new teams they play.
“The boys took this all on themselves. They had an itch to bring the tennis team back and bring something positive to Danvers High athletics, and they’ve been able to do that,” said St. Pierre.
“It’s been great to see. There are a lot of young guys on the team, too, so hopefully this will sustain itself,” he added.
The Danvers boys tennis program, revived by students looking for an opportunity to learn a new game and improve their skills, has opened the door to a particularly rewarding experience.
“It’s fun to play with each other… When we play with each other, we can notice each other improving as we go,” expressed Chang.
The efforts and participation of these nine boys will set the example for what can be done with a program if the necessary openness and passion are present.