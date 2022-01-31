Experience matters — and when it comes to swimming on the North Shore, Sue Guertin has plenty of it.
Guertin has been coaching the Marblehead High swim team since 1989, having won Northeastern Conference titles galore (14 straight from 2006-19) and the 2011 state title. She’s also been an aquatics instructor at the Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA in town for 52 years, so there’s a very good chance when freshmen come out for the high school team Guertin already knows all about them.
“I am very lucky and blessed,” said the 80-year-old Guertin. “A lot has to do with the fact that Marblehead is a swimming town; there are three clubs here that a lot of kids belong to, and both the YMCA and JCC (Jewish Community Center) teams are successful.
“Since I’ve been teaching swimming at the Y for so long, I see kids from the time they’re six months old in some cases. So I can pick out the ones that are competitive and love the water,” she added. “This year we also have an enormous group of freshmen from the JCC who have helped us immensely, and I didn’t know some of them.”
It’s no surprise that under Guertin the Magicians are unbeaten once again (6-0), with only a meet against Salem this Tuesday remaining before the NEC Meet Sunday in Beverly — where Marblehead will once again be the overwhelming favorites.
“Conference meets are exciting for the kids, and they always step up,” said Guertin.
Disciplined and dedicated
Bigger in numbers than they normally are, this season’s Magicians have received contributions up and down the lineup from all grades.
Two newcomers who have made an immediate impact are freshmen twins Gary and Greg Podstrelov. Both boys, who came up through the Y and have been swimming since they were eight years old, compete in the 200 IM, with Gary also taking part in the 100 butterfly while Greg competes in the freestyle and breaststroke.
Junior Cole Brooks has already qualified for sectionals and states; he’s strongest in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He also swam at the YMCA before going on to the USA Team this year, where he faces tougher competition. Fellow junior Jack Grady has qualified for sectionals in his first year diving and in the 100 backstroke. Grady suffered an injury to his leg when he hit the board in warmups for the Swampscott meet, but assured Guertin he’ll be ready for sectionals.
On the girls side, junior Clementine Robins has qualified for states in the 100 backstroke as well as the 200 and 500 freestyle. Another junior, Anna Coleman, swims mostly the 50 and 100 freestyle and has also made the cut for 100 and 200 free as well as the 100 backstroke.
The Magicians have three strong relays as well, although Guertin said she’s constantly changing who swims in each.
“Beside swimming, these student-athletes are involved in so many activities,” said Guertin, who is assisted by Jen Brehob. “They’re top students, too, and I attribute part of it to how disciplined and dedicated you have to be to excel in this sport.”
Weathering the storm
In addition to the multitude of NEC championships, Guertin’s squads have had numerous successes at the state level, highlighted by the 2011 Division 2 girls state title. That particular Magicians squad won with just seven swimmers, toppling Wayland by winning the day’s final event, the 400 freestyle relay. For leading her program to its first Massachusetts crown in 24 years, Guertin was recognized in Sports Illustrated’s ‘Faces in the Crowd’.
Guertin, a 2016 inductee into the Eastern Mass Interscholastic Swim Coaches Academy Hall of Fame in 2016, noted that because of ongoing concerns around COVID-19 and omicron, her squad has “weathered the storm” around not having certain swimmers available for certain meets, not being able to have traditional team dinners, and the like.
One upcoming change that is disappointing — especially for the boys — is that the sectionals were moved from the traditional 10-lane college pool to a six-lane facility due to COVID regulations affecting colleges.
“The boys have worked so hard to make the cut,” said Guertin. “They can still do it, but as of now we only have one relay qualified. It’s an odd situation because the states will most likely take place in a bigger pool, for which they’ve already qualified. The committee has worked so hard for months to find places to hold these big events. Everyone has to deal with situations caused by COVID and make the best of them.”
One thing Guertin doesn’t have to worry about is her squad being ready to give it their best shot. Under her leadership, that’s been a given for decades.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN