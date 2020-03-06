In winning 20 games and punching its ticket to a sectional championship, the Beverly High boys basketball team has already made history.
Saturday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, the Panthers will look to add to that impressive narrative.
Top-seeded Beverly (20-2) will take on No. 3 Belmont (19-4) in the Division 2 North title game at 4:15 p.m. with a trip to Wednesday's state semifinals at TD Garden on the line. If the Panthers pulse pumping overtime win over Burlington in Tuesday's sectional semis is any indication of the type of game we'll see on Saturday, it's certainly going to be a good one.
"Belmont is similar to Burlington just a little bit stronger," admitted Panthers' head coach Matt Karakoudas. "They're an undersized team that loves to pressure the basketball with full court and half court man and traps. They love to shoot the three like Burlington, too, I just think they're a little more talented and a little stronger."
Defending Div. 2 North champion Belmont upended No. 2 Boston Latin Academy, 72-64, in Wednesday's other sectional semifinals, and Karakoudas and his squad were there to take it all in. It was a one-point game late in regulation before Belmont capitalized on four free throws (two of which came via a technical foul) and another bucket down the stretch to pull out the victory.
The Marauders also played Burlington in a Middlesex League regular season tilt back on February 11, beating them 70-61. Beverly, of course, topped Belmont by a similar margin (67-60) in overtime after withstanding a ferocious Red Raiders' run late in regulation.
Belmont's offense seems to run through three key guys: Mac Annus, a 1,000 point scorer whom Karakoudas referred to as "maybe the best shooter I've seen in high school basketball this year"; Preston Jackson-Stevens, a 6-foot-3 lefty who can play inside and out; and Tim Minicozzi, a versatile junior guard who's pumped in multiple 20-point-plus scoring efforts this season.
Beverly's main focus will be slowing the aforementioned trio down.
"It's really as simple as this: if Mac (Annus) shoots the ball, it's going in," said Karakoudas. "If he gets it off you just have to assume it's going in. He's that good of a shooter. So we can't let him catch the ball in space.
"Preston is a great athlete, too, and he's had some very, very big games for them. He's a difficult guard and I think him and Duncan (Moreland) will be an excellent matchup."
Then there's Minicozzi, who played significant minutes as a sophomore last year and has proven to be an X-factor type piece as a junior this winter.
"Everyone seems to focus on the other two but (Minicozzi) can score at all three levels. And the ball always seems to find him; he always has his hands on the ball," added Karakoudas.
The Orange-and-Black counter with a starting lineup of Moreland — a 1,000 point scorer in his own right — Jack Crowley, Damian Bouras, Justin De La Cruz and one of either freshman Gabe Copeland (who erupted for 18 points in the win over Burlington) and junior big man Austin Ayer, depending on matchups. Sophomore Nick Braganca is also likely to see time off the Panthers bench, while classmate Zack Sparkman has also seen time down the stretch.
It's worth noting that the Panthers are still without an injured Treston Abreu and Rook Landman, both of whom were playing significant minutes prior to their ailments. Abreu actually started the first half of the year while the freshman Landman was regularly one of the first guys off the bench.
In terms of what's at stake and the overall magnitude of it all, Saturday's bout is certainly up there. But for Karakoudas and Co., they plan to treat it as just another game.
"I told these guys, 'is it a big game? Absolutely,'" said Karkoudas. "But in reality it's just another game so you have to not treat it any differently than the last one even thought it's a step further. Belmont is a very good team but I absolutely know they can play with them. This isn't an unbeatable force like Lynn English is starting to look like. The kids have a good mindset right now and know they're capable of getting the job done."
