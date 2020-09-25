Bishop Fenwick's longtime head football coach, Dave Woods, isn't known around the school's Peabody campus as an easy grader. In fact, he throws A's around about as easily as you might toss a manhole cover.
So when you read that Matt Juneau graded out at a perfect 100 percent at center and defensive tackle in one of the Crusaders' games last fall, you take notice. Playing almost every snap and getting no negative marks from a grizzled coaching veteran of five Super Bowl appearances grabs your attention.
That, plus a pretty good looking highlight tape and academic transcript, grabbed the attention of Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. At the end of the summer, Juneau was thrilled to commit to the Bobcats to continue his academic and athletic career.
"I actually first heard about it when my sister toured during her college search," said Juneau, whose older sister Olivia wound up joining the track squad at Regis College. "Bates is a top liberal arts school, and being able to attend such a highly regarded institution is a dream come true."
At 6-foot and 215 pounds, Juneau has a cat-like quickness on the defensive line. He also packs a pretty solid punch in terms of the power rush, the sort of versatility that's been a big bonus for the Crusaders and that Bates will be looking to tap into.
"I love playing anywhere on the defensive line. Bates is thinking of using me in either the 3-technique or the 5-technique," said Juneau, meaning he could line up on the interior D-line (the "3" typically going against guards) or on the edge (the "5" typically rushing the outside shoulder of offensive tackles).
"It's a perfect fit for me because at those positions I get to use my speed on the outside, strength, and most importantly my physical style of play," Juneau added. "The impression I got from the coaching staff was a high energy style of play and how hard working every member of the program is. That fits right in with my drive for the game."
Though Juneau didn't get to enter any of the buildings at Bates with the pandemic ongoing, when he visited with his father over the summer the place felt like home. Having the football team's Garcelon Field right at the center of campus helped underscore that critical combination of athletics and academics he was looking for.
"I got the impression it was a very motivated group of people who want the best for their athletes on and off the field," said Juneau, who hopes to study economics or politics in college.
"I always wanted to play college football because it's the ultimate team sport. In football, I'm able to express my talents as an athlete, apply the great coaching I've received, utilize my ability to run, trust my instincts and be physical."
A two-year captain at Bishop Fenwick, Juneau figured he and his teammates would be preparing for battle for the Catholic Central League title and a repeat Super Bowl berth by now. With COVID-19 having bumped football to the "Fall 2" season beginning in late February, their dreams have been delayed but certainly not curtailed.
"It was definitely a unique summer," said Juneau, also a member of Fenwick's basketball squad. "Even with the harsh circumstances, we began to workout as a team as soon as it was deemed safe. The whole experience of hoping for a season did bring us all closer together. It's the most determined and hard working team I've been part of."
Besides working out with small groups of Fenwick teammates, Juneau put in a lot of time at Repertoire Fitness. He aimed to add some muscle while maintaining his speed, which will no doubt help on both sides of the ball when the season rolls around in 2021.
"I feel like I've really improved the combination of speed and strength," he said. "I feel like even with some extra weight it's the fastest I've ever been."
With nine starters back from last year's Division 6 North champions and state runners-up, plus some of impact transfers coming on, Bishop Fenwick looks like a team capable of winning the school's fourth Super Bowl title. If Super Bowls are played in the 'Fall 2' season, that is.
"It would mean the world to us if they can find a way to have playoffs for football, especially because of our loss in the Super Bowl last year," said Juneau, who lives in Wakefield. "We know this is our last chance, and the talent that's back on the field from last year is unbelievable."
