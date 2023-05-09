BEVERLY — Matt Maloblocki was on the sidelines with his ice pack on his shoulder after taking a shot during Tuesday’s game against Masconomet.
The freshman offensive midfielder felt he could pass the ball, but wasn’t sure about shooting.
But with the game on the line and the chance to fire the ball on net, Maloblocki did so ... with great success.
The ninth grader’s third goal of the afternoon, coming on a man-up situation, was the game-winner with just 24.5 seconds to play as Beverly defeated the Chieftains, 8-7, on the turf at Frank Forti Field.
“He didn’t know if he’d be able to shoot, but when he got that ball and saw that it was there, he let it go,” said head coach Matt Riordan, whose squad improved to 8-5 and snapped a two-game losing streak.
“It’s a big gut check win for us, especially coming off of that loss to Hamilton-Wenham last time out,” Riordan added. “That game could’ve been a breaker for us, so I reminded the boys after this one that it’s huge difference optics-wise to be 8-5 instead of 7-6. We reset our course today.”
Senior captain Gavin Lawrence, an attackman who scored two goals earlier in the game, notched his 100th career point by assisting on Maloblocki’s winner.
Masconomet, which came in having won five of its last six, fell behind 3-0 for the second straight day. But unlike Monday’s triumph over Winthrop, they weren’t able to come all the way back this time.
Trailing throughout, the Chieftains (now 6-8) finally tied the game at 7-7 on Griffin Halecki’s third goal of the day with 3:53 to play. But despite having several looks at the Panthers’ net, they couldn’t get another one past goalie Colby Vaccaro (10 saves).
“It was a one-possession game, but we gave them 5-6 plays where we just launched the ball out of bounds for no reason,” said head coach Chris Roach. “And we had a lot of shots sail way wide of their net; we must’ve attempted 40 shots and put 15 on net.
“We were trying to play hero ball,” Roach went on. “We said in our pregame scout ‘Stay out of the crease; Beverly’s good defensively in the crease’. But we were trying to dodge through everyone, pumping on the crease ... that’s not what we do, so don’t do it, guys.”
Masconomet also hurt itself with penalties, including four called for slashing. “That’s unacceptable and lazy,” said Roach.
Beverly lost one of its best defenders, Brendan McCarron, to an injury in the second quarter, but others stepped up in his absence to scoop ground balls and make clears. Brad Griffin, a junior captain, certainly did so, along with senior Connor Smith, sophomore LSM Tim Harrington, and defensive mids such as Bobby Massa, Ethan Haight, junior Sebastian Brouillette, and senior faceoff man and captain James Silva (goal, plus 11-of-18 on faceoffs).
Riordan also praised the play of his goalie, saying that Vaccaro has become not only a good stopper but also a true team leader.
“What I’m most proud of is this team’s resiliency,” said Riordan, whose team also got goals from Aidan Sullivan and Mason Simpson, as well as assists from Simpson (2), McCarron and Cam Smith. “Whenever Masco made a run, we found a way to get it back.”
In addition to Halecki’s three scores (“his shot’s gotten better and better all season,” said Roach), Masconomet junior middie Jack Wexler had two goals and an assist, with senior captain Mike Rossi also scoring twice. Assists went to Will Mitchell (2), Owen McNally (2) and Cooper Easley, and goaltender Colin Dillon, in his return from injury, came up with 11 saves.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN