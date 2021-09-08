IPSWICH — The Ipswich and Manchester Essex boys soccer teams opened the 2021 campaign with a classic Cape Ann League clash on Wednesday afternoon. And if there was one mutual take from the action, it was that just simply being back on the pitch under normal soccer regulations was a thing of beauty.
"Being out here at Mile Lane on the grass field with the sun and the fans ... it was just awesome," said Tigers' head coach Greg Scruton.
"It's phenomenal," added Manchester coach Rob Bilsbury. "Last year the kids played with such joy to even just be out there, but to be playing regular soccer again is really a breath of fresh air. Especially to do so on a beautiful day, no masks, you can head the ball and all that; it's wonderful."
When it came to the game at hand, both sides certainly came to play.
Because the game was played on grass — and lengthy grass at that — the pace of play was visibly slower than usual. But it didn't take long for the two sides to get their feet underneath them and adjust to the circumstances, making for an entertaining battle throughout.
Host Ipswich more than held their own against the talented Hornets, but ultimately couldn't find the back of the net in what wound up being a 2-0 win for Manchester.
"It was really fun to play here because the grass was kind of extra long today and we usually play on turf, so it was a fun challenge for us to try to overcome the difference in surface," said Bilsbury. "We got to kind of tweak what we do a little bit and I thought the boys played great. They played with a lot of heart, very physical and very fast closing things down. They were able to create some dangerous chances and I thought overall we played pretty well today to get the win."
Beren Schmidt broke open the scoring with a well placed strike off a short corner in the early stages of the first half. But for quite some time after, the two squads duked it out to a virtual stalemate, as the score remained 1-0 until late in action.
Ipswich got some stellar efforts defensively from the likes of Theo Norton, Efrem Johanson, Spencer Johnson and Seth Woodbury, with Thatch Phypers coming back from the midfield to help with efficiency. Yes, the Tigers found themselves on defense for much of the second half, but did a bang up job limiting the Hornets' chances and clearing the ball the best they could.
"The defense really stepped up," said Scruton. "They did a great job communicating in the back and just working together."
Ipswich nearly got on the board on an angled shot by Cade Wetter at about the 26 minute mark in the second half, but the shot ultimately sailed just wide and struck the outside of the net. Junior Alex Barlow also generated some offensive chances and played well throughout.
Manchester finally put the nail in the coffin with 12 minutes remaining as Naderson Curtis punched one home after his initial shot attempt was blocked in front. The Hornets had numerous other opportunities to increase the lead, but Ipswich's D held strong.
"You love to see that," Bilsbury said of Curtis' effort on the decisive goal. "That's a kid that's a hard working player, a talented player and it's nice to see him get sort of a hockey goal in front of the net there where he's just working hard and sticking with it."
If Wednesday's clash is any indication of what's to come for both teams, they'll each be a tough out in CAL competition no matter who the opponent. It was just the first game of a back-to-normal full schedule, but you wouldn't know it by what unfolded on the field.