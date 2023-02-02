DANVERS — Visiting Manchester Essex got off to a rocky start in a non-league girls basketball game at Danvers High Thursday night, failing to make a shot for the entirety of the first quarter.
The host Falcons took an early lead, but couldn’t stretch it out as the Hornets roared back with a big second quarter to take a three-point lead at the half. They eventually walked away with a 34-28 victory to improve to 10-5 overall and qualify for the MIAA tournament.
“We certainly dug a hole for ourselves early on,” said Manchester Essex head coach Lauren Dubois, a former Beverly High star. “Our shots weren’t falling, but fortunately we found a few opportunities to put the ball in the basket in the second quarter.
“We knew Danvers had some strong players, and were ready for that. Our defense was the difference, and that’s been true most of the year. We’re young but improving with every game, win or lose.”
Danvers’ Molly Godfried hit a big three-pointer in the final seconds before halftime to tie the game, but Manchester Essex freshman Lily Oliver answered with a bomb of her own to give her club the lead for good. Oliver led all scorers with 11 points and showed a lot of poise in a game that was close all the way.
The visitors built up a 6-point cushion in the third quarter, but Ellie Anderson hit a layup and Godfried drained another trey to close the quarter as Danvers cut its deficit to 23-22 lead going into the fourth.
Falcons head coach Dave Chisholm said this was Godfried’s first varsity start and her 3-point shooting closed the gap a couple of times. She finished with eight points, along with teammates with Kaylee Marsello and Reese Holland.
Marsello was also a big factor on the boards with eight rebounds, and Holland pulled down six.
“The game was a grind, played hard against a disciplined team,” said Chisholm. “They took 19 foul shots and we took five. It comes down to not making shots, but the girls never gave up.”
The Falcons only trailed by two points in the fourth quarter, but Kendall Newton (9 points) and Oliver hit 3-pointers to open up an 8-point lead for the Hornets.
Down the stretch Holland and Marsello fought hard to get their team going, but the Falcons had been in foul trouble all night and were forced to send ME to the line repeatedly. Marsello fouled out with seconds remaining.
Manchester Essex 34, Danvers 28
at Danvers High School
Manchester-Essex: O’Connell 0-0-0, Carpenter 2-26, Oliver 4-1-11, Brooks 0-0-0, O’Neil 1-1-3, Newton 3-1-9, Lau 2-1-5, deWidt 0-0-0, Arntsen 0-0-0. Totals: 12-6-34
Danvers: Anderson 1-2-4, Godfried 3-0-8, McCullough 0-0-0, Flynn 0-0-0, Mastrangelo 0-0-0, Marsello 3-2-8, Holland 4-0-8, Robinson 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0. Totals: 11-4-28
Halftime: 15-12, Manchester Essex
3-Pointers: ME- Newton (2),Oliver (2); D — Godfried (2)
Records: ME 10-5, D 5-9
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN