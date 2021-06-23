DANVERS — Whenever the Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team is able to get on the scoreboard within the first minute of any game, the players are rewarded with a unique prize.
It's not a materialistic gift, but rather a fun incentive that undoubtedly gives the girls a boost of motivation: they get to have their head coach, Nana Gorton, do something of their choice, such as a run or something extra at practice.
"It's a little game that we play," said Gorton. "They're always trying to start really fast because of that and get that first goal within a minute. They're always looking at the clock and telling me, 'Hey, just so you know, that was within the first minute.'"
That small incentive has helped the Hornets start strong and build early leads. Such was the case in Wednesday's Division 2 North quarterfinal matchup at Essex Tech, where the Hornets pumped in the game's first six goals and cruised to a 14-3 victory.
Manchester Essex now moves on to face host Swampscott in the sectional semifinals Friday at 4 p.m.
"I think we kind of came out with flat feet and were lacking communication, which got us in a hole early," admitted Essex Tech (14-1) head coach Matt Gwilliam, whose team was handed its first loss of the season. "It was tough to get out of that. We weren't getting our slides fast enough, and that just kind of dug us in a deep hole that was hard to overcome."
While second seeded Essex Tech battled until the end, they were never able to gain any sort of rhythm offensively against a stingy Hornets' D. On the other end, Manchester Essex did a phenomenal job holding on to the ball for extended possessions, especially after they had already built a big lead. That made a comeback attempt even more difficult for the Hawks.
To add to its fantastic performance, Manchester Essex got terrific balance on the attack. Emma Fitzgerald (4 goals, 2 assists) and Lily Athanas (3 goals) led the way, but six other players also found the back of the net while the team as a whole dished out eight assists.
Riding that unselfish play and intelligent passing and defense, the Hornets built a 7-1 lead after one quarter and a 13-2 advantage at the half. In nursing that big lead, Manchester Essex then made it a point of emphasis to maintain possession and run the clock down for the remaining 25 minutes.
Senior captain Molly McDonald was certainly a bright spot for Essex Tech, scoring all three of her team's goals to wrap up a stellar career on the turf.
"She's a phenomenal athlete and a phenomenal human," said Gwilliam. "She's our valedictorian, the Salem News Student-Athlete of the Year winner, she's been a captain for two years ... I just can't say enough good things about her. She's just a quality kid and has been a great leader. She sets the tone for the girls underneath her of what's the expectation of the program and what we're looking to do in the future."
Essex Tech also got some strong play in net from goaltender Eve Weiss, who faced a plethora of shots throughout the evening.
Despite the loss, the Hawks remain in great shape moving forward as key sophomores like Maddie McDonald (a team-high 54 goals) and Katie Comeau (over 30 goals and 20 assists) will both return in 2022.
"We're losing five starters but feel like we have the girls to replace them already," said Gwilliam. "We have some offensive components still there and three returning defensive players, so a lot of key elements will still be there for us."