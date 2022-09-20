IPSWICH — Last fall the St. John’s Prep golf team captured their first Division 1 state championship crown since 2015. Yet despite graduating six seniors from that squad, the 2022 Eagles haven’t missed a beat.
Led by co-captains Terry Manning, a junior, and Ian Rourke, a senior, St. John’s has gotten right back to its winning ways. Following Tuesday’s 242-253 stroke play triumph over Catholic Conference rival BC High at Ipswich Country Club, the new-look group is off to a perfect 5-0 start.
Head coach Brian Jasiak is getting contributions up and down the lineup, with a number of underclassmen coming in and making an immediate impact.
“(Manning and Rourke) have been doing a fantastic job and it makes my job easier,” Jasiak said. “There’s times we we’re getting ready to have a pre-game speech to rally them together, and I look over and there’s already a circle going and Terry’s in the middle talking to them.
“I remember overhearing one on a windy day at Salem CC and Ian and Terry were both just preaching, ‘Take it one shot at a time, play your game, if you make bogey just move on to the next hole.’ All these things I would say as a coach to mentally prepare them for the match, they’re taking that leadership role themselves ... that’s been huge.”
Manning played a role in last year’s championship run, but now as one of the few veterans he’s taken his game — and his leadership skills — to a new level. The talented junior fired a team-best 34 (2-under par) Tuesday and currently owns a nine-hole stroke average of 37.6.
Rourke is right there with him; he carded a 41 Tuesday (third best on the team) and carries a season average of 38.8 strokes.
“I named Terry and Ian captains for the following year right after our state championship,” recalled Jasiak. “I told them that ‘All summer long you guys know you’re about to be in this role, so take it seriously. You have more responsibility now, not only to play well and put yourself in a good position to win but to make sure everyone else is playing well and improving.’ They’ve done that.”
Sophomore Tripp Hollister has also been tremendous, firing a 3-over par 39 Tuesday. He currently holds the team’s top scoring average at a sizzling 37.4.
All three aforementioned players, as well as senior Eli Tripodis — who managed a 44 Tuesday — will play in this Sunday’s renowned Cape Cod National Invitational.
“Tripp is extremely mature, a great player, great kid ... he reminds me a lot of Ian. Just a solid, consistent player,” said Jasiak. “He just plays his game and you can never tell if he’s 6-under or 2-over. He’s just as even keel as it gets and I love that quality in a golfer.”
Hollister has broken 40 in each of his five matches; not bad for a second-year player.
Not to be left out, senior Rohan Raisingani (42 on Tuesday) and freshmen Jack Carew (43) and Jack Moriarty (43) have all proven to be valuable pieces in the Eagles’ lineup. Moriarty actually played in the No. 2 slot Tuesday and showed no signs of nerves or intimidation in that top pairing.
The Eagles split their home matches between Ipswich CC, Salem CC, Kernwood CC and Turner Hill GC, something that Jasiak feels will give them different looks on a regular basis and ultimately help them improve their games even more.
St. John’s will look to sweep the season series with BC High when they head to Wallaston Golf Club Wednesday. After that, it’s a home tilt against Catholic Memorial on Thursday back at Kernwood.
The ultimate goal is to continue to pile up the regular season wins and prepare themselves for the stiff postseason competition come October.
“We have so many guys that can contribute and score well, which is a good problem to have,” said Jasiak.
