With the novel coronavirus sweeping through the nation, it’s become increasingly more difficult to find outlets from our dramatically altered daily lives.
Gyms and health clubs are closed throughout the state, forcing people to get creative with in-home workouts. But with a large portion of the population working from home, it can be hard to stay motivated and work exercise into one’s routine.
With all the necessary struggles, however, comes a positive beam of light: Golf courses — for the most part — are remaining open.
For now, heading over to your local links haven might not be quite the same usual experience. Clubs have closed their “19th hole” restaurants, eliminated seating in clubhouses and gathering spots, and cracked down on group settings altogether.
But the most important aspect of going to a golf course — the actual golfing part — is still very much alive. And that should be, quite literally, a breath of fresh air for many people.
“We have no plans to close at this point and are following all precautions, all protocols at this time,” said Bob Flynn, Director of Golf at Far Corner in Boxford.
“We’re sanitizing everything constantly, we’ve closed the restaurant and bar, credit card purchases can be made hands free, and we’re utilizing the newly adopted protocol of leaving the flag sticks in the hole and not touching the flag sticks.”
Tee times are also being spread out as best as possible at Far Corner to limit public interaction. But other than that, it appears to be business as usual for the popular 27-hole course.
Over at historic Beverly Golf & Tennis, similar measures are being taken to combat the virus. Head golf professional David Dionne says they have posted all up-to-date information regarding any changes and precautions on the door outside of the pro shop.
“We’re only letting one person at a time enter the pro shop, not allowing the use of any golf carts, and the clubhouse will remain closed,” said Dionne. “The only thing open is the bathrooms and those are being cleaned regularly.”
Dionne and his staff are also distributing handouts to anyone heading out on the golf course, explaining to make sure everyone is six feet away from each other and to leave the flagsticks in the hole.
“We’re trying to keep everyone informed and safe,” added Dionne. “Washing everything down in the shop, sanitizing constantly. But we’ll be staying open, following the guidelines and make adjustments based on any new regulations that might come up.”
Wenham Country Club is also planning to follow through with their spring opening Friday. The course has been in operation since the late 1800s and will be entering its 121st year of business on Friday.
Owner and general manager Norman Tarr is excited for another season at the family operated executive style course, but recognizes that things will have to be done a little bit differently for the time being.
“Basically it’s going to be golf only,” said Tarr. “No services in the clubhouse area with the exception of the facilities (restrooms). We’ve removed all inside seating, limited cart usage and increased cleaning dramatically.”
For those who admittedly struggle to make tee times, fear not.
“We’re asking people to book tee times and not show up beforehand like usual, so that we don’t have crowds,” added Tarr. “We want people to arrive right at their tee time and get them out on the course as quickly as possible.
“Obviously we’re trying to be as cautious as possible and I’m constantly consulting with family members of mine in the medical field,” Tarr continued. “We’re just hoping to give people an avenue to get out and get some exercise during this time.”
If you’re looking to escape the confines of your home and blow off some steam, or simply just enjoy a relaxing round of golf, that opportunity is still available to the public. And with minimal interaction needed to get in a round of golf, it seems like a safe option during this unsettling pandemic.
