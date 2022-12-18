SOUTH HAMILTON — Playing four hockey games during a weekend tournament as a youngster isn't uncommon. Doing so at the high school level is an entirely different story, though.
When the puck dropped Sunday morning at Johnson Rink to begin their fourth contest in a 43-hour span, the Pingree boys hockey team started out strong and took a one-goal lead into the first intermission. But a young team that has 14 sophomores and three freshmen on its roster ultimately didn't have much left in the tank over the final two periods.
Thus, the Highlanders finished the weekend with a 2-2 mark in their annual Brooks/Pingree Tournament after a 4-1 setback to Millbrook in the third place game. The hosts managed just three shots on net over the last 30 minutes.
"It's obviously a grind. You have to find a way to battle through it," said junior captain Ryan Kavanaugh. "Everyone has to pick each other up, stay hydrated, prepared and focused."
"It becomes more of a mental game more than a conditioning one," added 6-foot-2 sophomore defenseman Max Kirianov of Marblehead, who had a team-best four assists over the weekend.
Pingree head coach Dan Gordon, who said it's "been night and day" seeing the improvement of his younger players from last year to this, said there were a number of good lessons for them to learn and absorb that they can carry with them.
"It's definitely an adjustment getting through the fourth game. But it's our tournament we hold each year, so the guys have to get used to it," said Gordon, whose team is chasing its first winning season in 14 years. "You have to try and be as mentally and physically ready as you can.
"We did really well in our bracket and saw a lot of good things over the four games," added Gordon. "There's still a learning curve for a lot of our young guys, and we're always trying to teach them and have them compete as hard as they can every day while having fun coming to the rink. This tournament shows what they're capable of doing ... and how they can be even better."
With all of their games being played on home ice, Pingree began things Friday night with a 4-2 loss to New Hampton. Turning things around Saturday, they dealt Hebron Academy a 2-1 setback in the morning, then came back later in the afternoon to blank North Yarmouth Academy, 4-0. That earned them a spot in Sunday's third place game against Millbrook, the New York school that came in with the same overall record (5-3) as the Highlanders.
"I thought we had a lot of jump and explosiveness in our first three games," said Gordon. "Our third game was probably our best one energy-wise."
Sophomore left wing Max Trudel of Marblehead gave Pingree a 1-0 lead early on with his first high school goal, a bar down snipe from the lower left circle that went into the net far post.
"I got a great pass from (linemate) Max Guertin and just ripped it as hard as I could," Trudel grinned afterwards.
But Millbrook took over starting in the second period, putting 21 shots on net while allowing just the aforementioned three. Pingree junior Luke Marinelli (23 saves) kept his team into the contest with some terrific stops before the visiting Mustangs sealed it with an empty netter late.
A dozen different Pingree skaters wound up having at least one point during the tournament. Sophomore left wing Nick Moulison showed what he's capable of doing with a team-leading three tallies. Guertin also had a big weekend with a goal and three assists, with Kavanaugh coming up with a score and two helpers of his own. Marco Mottola, Joe Gaffney, and Collin Rowe also lit the lamp, while Ryan Clark and Trey Hanson each had a pair of assists.
Goalies Luke Hubbard and Marinelli each started two games, with Hubbard finishing with 23 saves in the shutout win over NYA, while Marinelli denied 17-of-18 Hebron shots in his win.
A much-needed break now awaits the Highlanders, who after having played nine regular season games already will have a two-week holiday hiatus before reconvening around New Year's and beginning games again on January 6.
"It's a good time for everyone to chill out, rest up, see family and friends, then be ready to get back to work," said Kavanaugh, who praised the weekend play of both Moulison and first-year teammate Trevor Payne of Marblehead at right wing. "Last year we only had (3) wins by this point, so it's really cool to see how much improvement there's been among the young guys and that the team is really coming together."
"It's a huge change growth-wise from freshman year to sophomore year," added Trudel, "and you can see all of us playing better and getting stronger. I think the future is definitely bright for us. We'll continue to keep getting better as the season goes on."
Millbrook 4, Pingree 1
Brooks/Pingree Tournament 3rd place game
at Johnson Rink, South Hamilton
Millbrook;0;2;2;4
Pingree:1;0;0;1
First period: P, Max Trudel (Max Guertin, Trey Hanson), 6:55.
Second period: M, Sam Tsao (Zach Walsh, Cole Mollica), 2:51; M, Mollica (Tsao, Finley Patrick), ppg, 9:04.
Third period: M, Patrick (Tsao, Mollica), 6:14; M, Dale Campbell (Walsh, Tyler Spokane), eng, 13:32.
Saves: M, Tyler Spokane 10; P, Luke Marinelli 23.
Records: P, 5-4; M, 6-3.