The Beverly and Marblehead boys tennis teams hit the courts Monday afternoon with the winner slated to earn status as the Northeastern Conference regular season champions.
About midway through the match, however, the two teams were forced to postpone the remainder of the decisive battle due to rain and overall wet conditions.
"The courts at Marblehead, when they got wet they were very slippery," said Beverly head coach Chris Lauranzano. "It wasn't raining all that hard but maybe because (the courts) are so new they were just very slippery and we had to call it off."
At first singles, Marblehead's Mika Garber was handling Beverly's Patrick Johnson, 6-0, 3-0, before play was stopped. Both doubles teams were also underway, with Beverly's No. 1 duo leading 6-1, 3-1 and Marblehead leading 5-4 in the first set at No. 2.
Second and third singles had yet to take the court.
Under MIAA rules, the two teams will be required to resume the match from the exact point of interruption, meaning not a single point or game will be forfeited and the players will pick up right where they left off. With Tuesday serving as the official final day of the regular season, the match will have to resume on that lone remaining date in order for the result to count towards either team's regular season record. Unfortunately, the forecast is calling for more rain on Tuesday, meaning there's a chance they won't get to complete the match at all.
"The prognosis for rain tomorrow (Tuesday) is worse than it was today, so we'll have to wait and see," added Lauranzano. "The athletic directors are trying to work something out with Bass River (an indoor tennis facility in Beverly), but I'm not sure if that's going to happen or not."
In any case, it's been a fantastic season for both teams and if they are indeed unable to finish the match, it appears both Marblehead and Beverly will be crowned co-champions of the conference.