Marblehead Boosters unveil new tennis courts at high school

MARBLEHEAD — Anyone that's visited the Marblehead High School tennis courts will likely rave about their unique setup and secluded location.
Like many tennis court arrangements, the five regulation size courts are laid out parallel to one another in a fence-enclosed area — the only difference is two of those courts are positioned on a lower ground level below the other three. As for the setting, all five courts are situated on the front right side of the high school up a pleasant walking path that's enclosed by tree coverage.
If you haven't been before, you wouldn't even know they were there.
Despite the inviting nature of the North Shore tennis haven, the courts themselves have gone through years of wear and tear and were deemed unplayable for the past few seasons. The large cracks and uneven surfaces could put players in danger and the grounds were closed — that is, until Monday.
Thanks to the tireless fundraising efforts of the Marblehead Boosters program and additional aid from an organized tennis committee, the Magicians' home courts have now been re-surfaced, re-painted and soon (pandemic pending) re-opened to the public.
That also means both the Marblehead High boys and girls tennis squads will have brand new home courts to show off next season.
"Because of the pandemic, we're not allowed to actually unlock them yet," said Muffy Paquette, President of the Marblehead Boosters. Paquette did the honors of cutting the ribbon down on Monday afternoon to mark a new tennis era in Marblehead.
"But it was a great cause with a lot of people that came together to make it happen, and I'm just so excited that we could."
Plans had been in the works to re-do the courts for quite some time now. Thanks to a student raffle and countless other donations to the cause, they were finally able to make them a reality.
Paquette said they raised about $117,000, which would have been enough to get the job done under normal circumstances. But due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that money wound up going a lot further than expected.
"We were very lucky in the fact that the pandemic actually helped us out financially," explained Paquette. "We had quotes to see what we needed to raise, but then had to put it out to a bid because it's a public school. Those bids that came in during the actual bidding process were almost half of the original bids, because it was a pandemic and everybody wanted work to keep their people busy.
"That allowed us to have the extra money to do things like nicer posts (for the nets), put up wind screens (on the fences) and to buy a new ball machine," added Paquette. "So some of the things that we were hopeful to get we are now able to get."
Paquette also says they will be using the extra funds to put in a surveillance system as well as benches for the players and a set of bleachers for fans. In addition, the boosters will set aside $10-15,000 to use as a reserve fund in the event that anything happens to the courts as more and more play takes place.
For now, the courts are smooth, colorful and ready to be used just as soon as the state allows for it.
"They look unbelievable," said Marblehead High athletic director Greg Ceglarski. "The Boosters and the tennis committee did such a great job; it's nice to finally have tennis courts on our school grounds that kids can play on.
"We have two really good tennis programs here that tend to go deep in the (state) tournament, so it's nice to have the ability to have an actual home court on school grounds once again."
