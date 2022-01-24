DANVERS — The Marblehead and Essex Tech boys basketball teams both execute similar game plans on a nightly basis. They both want to push the ball and run up and down on opponents, they both play hardnosed, aggressive defense from baseline to baseline, and they both rely on a number of different players to get the job done.
The two eerily similar styles made for a great battle at the Hawk's Nest on Monday night, one that came down to the wire in front of a packed house.
Clinging to a single digit lead for the majority of the second half, it was the visiting Magicians who held on in crunch time for a 67-62 victory. With the win, Marblehead moves above .500 at 5-4 on the year while Essex Tech drops to the same record.
"We said we wanted to play a little helter skelter and kind of run all over the place," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi. "Unfortunately we made some mistakes to kind of let them back into it, but that's the type of game we need to play. We're not a set offense team, we want to get up and down the floor, and I thought it was a great game; both teams played really, really hard."
The first half belonged to Marblehead and one of their leaders, Kipp Schauder.
The senior forward erupted for 23 points in the opening half alone, getting to the rim with regularity and finishing through traffic. He continued to force the issue offensively throughout those first two quarters, drawing fouls to boot as he knocked down seven free throws in the first half alone. He also showed off his range with a pair of triples, and was virtually unstoppable when receiving the ball near the basket.
Schauder's performance helped the Magicians build a 38-27 lead at the break, and they needed every single one of those points.
"We said we wanted to get the ball inside and (Schauder's) not a great jumper but he's got that Kevin McHale long legs, long arms where he can reach around people a little bit," said Giardi. "We said to him he's got to be quick with those moves underneath and get to the rack and he did a good job tonight."
While Schauder stole the show in the first half, he was held to just three points after recess. Part of that was due to foul trouble — he wound up fouling out late after pumping in 26 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block — but much of the credit goes to the Hawks' defense for making the proper adjustments.
"(Schauder) started going to his right hand a lot which we saw on film earlier, and we said to take it away but we gave it up (in the first half). So we tried to do a better job of fronting him in the second half," said Hawks' head coach Juan Juan. "We don't really front a lot because we're so big, but we felt like if we fronted him we were forcing other guys to play."
Essex Tech was ultimately able to lessen the impact by Schauder down the stretch, but Marblehead's other players stepped up to fill the void.
Tyrone Countrymon in particular was huge over the final two frames. He scored 11 of his 17 points after intermission, including a big and-1 to push the lead to four with two minutes left. He also hit a timely free throw and canned a triple in the final frame to keep his team in front.
Still, Essex Tech had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds with a 3-ball. Trailing 65-62 with 13 seconds left after a big block from Ruddy de Jesus, Juan and staff called a timeout to draw something up. When the play went awry, Shawn O'Keefe — who played an excellent game overall with 14 points and five boards — put his head down and drove the lane. He made a nice move and scooped a layup home, but was called for a travel and subsequently turned the ball over to the Magicians.
Isaiah Makor then canned a pair of free throws to seal the deal. In a game full of fouls, Marblehead did a nice job knocking down the freebies when it mattered most.
The Magicians also got some big shots from Bo Raitto (8 points with two threes), Noah Mann (7 points, 4 assists) and Lucas Mouthaan (5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists).
For Essex Tech, a total of 10 players found the scoresheet, with Christian Frederico (12 points with two threes) and Andrew Paulino (9 points) contributing in big spots. Big man Cael Dineen (5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block) was a difference maker throughout, but battled foul trouble which kept him off the floor at times before he ultimately fouled out.
"It was a good performance," added Juan. "Still some things we can clean up but our guys battled and that's all you can really ask for. That Marblehead team played tough against Beverly, played Salem under double-digits, so to come out of here with a five-point loss — obviously we wanted to win — but to hang with one of the better teams on the North Shore is big for our program, big for our school."
Juan also singled out the play of Josh Berube (4 points, 5 rebounds) in the setback.
Marblehead 67, Essex Tech 62
at Essex Tech
Essex Tech: Josh Berube 2-0-4, Ruddy de Jesus 1-3-5, Jack McBournie 1-0-2, Patrick Mannion 2-0-5, Shawn O'Keefe 5-4-14, David Canedo 1-0-2, Andrew Paulino 1-6-9, Christian Frederico 5-0-12, Colin Holden 1-2-4, Cael Dineen 2-1-5. Totals: 21-16-62.
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 8-8-26, Noah Mann 2-2-7, Bo Raitto 3-0-8, Tyrone Countrymon 7-2-17, Lucas Mouthaan 2-1-5, Isaiah Makor 0-4-4. Totals: 22-17-67.
Halftime: 38-27, Marblehead
3-pointers: ET — Frederico 2, Paulino, Mannion; M — Schauder 2, Raitto 2, Mann, Countrymon.
Records: ET 5-4; M 5-4