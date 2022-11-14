The MIAA held its annual cross country state qualifying meets over the weekend, with a number of local athletes making their mark.
The Marblehead boys secured the only first place team finish in the area, but there were plenty of other noteworthy outings. Here’s a breakdown by division.
BOYS DIVISION 1A
St. John’s Prep delivered a fifth place team finish to qualify and advance. Nathan Lopez finished third in a speedy 15:08, followed by Paul Lovett in 29th (16:12), James Trigilio in 33rd (16:17), Finn Bonner in 49th (16:32), Will Pechinsky in 59th (16:38), Felix Rogovin in 76th (16:58) and Jack Stein in 78th (16:59).
BOYS DIVISION 1B
Peabody was the top local squad with an 8th place finish, followed by Beverly in 11th. Logan Tracia led the Tanners by placing third in 15:25, while Josh Trelegan was 31st (16:44). Ryan Faletra was 68th (17:13) for the Tanners, Declan Smith 77th (17:21), Dylan Faletra 84th (17:29) and Evan Bedard 105th (17:58).
For Beverly, Riley McGoldrick led the charge with a 22nd place finish (16:32). Jason Provost was 49th (16:58), Calvin Barrett 72nd (17:17), Ryan Whiting 76th (17:20) and Ronan Maloney 99th (17:51).
GIRLS DIVISION 1B
Peabody took 16th place to narrowly edge out 17th place Beverly. The Tanners were led by Sarah DiVasta’s 9th place finish (18:49). Ava Buckley was 92nd in 21:54, Sofia Schirripa 93rd in 21:57, Leah Buckley 111th (22:19), and Cailyn Buckley 119th (22:40).
For Beverly, Mary Hauck was the top runner in 45th place (20:23), followed by Allison Prasse in 65th (20:56), Tara MacNeil in 69th (21:14) and Emma Judge in 107th (22:11).
GIRLS DIVISION 1C
Marblehead garnered a ninth place finish while Masconomet was 14th. Pacing the Magicians was Marri O’Connell, who finished in second place overall (18:35) to qualify as an individual. Cat Piper was the next Magician in 68th place (22:05), followed by Isabelle Harvey in 82nd (22:37), Angie Fischer in 97th (23:25) and Maya Mahoney in 102nd (23:36)
For Masco, Sarah Bernier had the top finish in 53rd (21:20), followed by Elizabeth Green in 65th (21:59), Alice Beringer in 78th (22:24) and Willa Paglierani in 89th (22:49).
BOYS DIVISION 1C
Marblehead captured the team title to qualify and advance. Ryan Thompson led the way with an eighth place finish in 16:22, one spot ahead of teammate Isaac Gross (16:24). Harrison Kee was 12th in 16:38, David DiCostanzo 20th in 17:05, Ryan Blestowe 27th in 17:12) and Errol Apostolopoulos 50th in 17:44. Gabriel Bayramian rounded out the Magicians’ runners with a 73rd place finish (18:14).
Masconomet was 10th overall thanks to a 38th place finish from Drew Bartram (17:31). Miles Darling was 56th in 17:49, Cooper Ogden 64th in 18:04, Justin Dolansky 68th in 18:09, Dawson Romito 74th in 18:16 and Tyson Arnold 95th in 18:40.
BOYS DIVISION 2ADanvers turned in a terrific performance, finishing third overall to qualify as a team for the state championship. Sean Moore (14th, 16:37.33) medaled and was followed closely by Jonathan Rooney (19th, 16:52.82) Will Conklin (20th, 16:54.37) and Charlie Garlin (24th, 17:00.27). Will Dumont (37th, 17:17.89) rounded out the scoring for the Falcons with Nathan Tibbetts (89th, 18:40.82) and Lukas Venezia (118th, 19:38.91).
“We knew the the sudden move up from 2B to 2A that there would be great competition, and the boys executed their race plan like seasoned veterans,” said Danvers coach Jeff Bartlett. “They showed they can compete with the top teams across Division 2.”
Essex Tech was 21st as a team, led by Christopher Cunha in 66th (18:06) and Thomas Fogerty in 108th (19:27). Salem, which finished 23rd, was led by Austin Ryan in 119th (19:40).
GIRLS DIVISION 2A
Danvers finished in eighth place. Shea Nemeskal (4th, 19:20.43) and Emma Eagan (11th, 19:46.32) both medaled to lead the way. Arianna McNulty (67th, 23:04.15), Sadie Bucco (74th, 23:13.30) and Isha Patel (77th, 23:18.85) rounded out the Falcons’ scoring with Isabella Drakos (115th) and Chloe Hertigan (124th) also competing.
Essex Tech was 11th thanks to a 39th place finish from Maddie McDonald (21:35). Sofia Visconti (65th, 22:58), Morgan Bourgeois (68th, 23:05), Cyndi Encarnacion (73rd, 23:12) and Savana Zagoreos (75th, 23:15) also ran well for the Hawks.
BOYS DIVISION 2C
Swampscott was 14th, led by a 38th place finish from Hunter Hersey (18:20). Simon Brown added a 79th place (20:14) for the Big Blue while Carson Lau was 94th (21:13).
GIRLS DIVISION 2C
Bishop Fenwick was fifth overall to qualify for the state championship. Six of the seven Crusader runners ran personal bests on the 5K course paced by Julia Davis (17th, 20:30), Marianna Kay (19th, 20:39), Shannon Bresnahan (35th, 21:22), Sarah Fogarty (43rd, 21:46), Maria Ryan (57th, 22:20), Caroline Blatchford (59th,22:27) and Emily Elliott (62nd, 22:44).
Swampscott was 11th and got strong performances from Theia Giantis (38th, 21:26), Aileen Cornwall-Brady (75th, 23:26) and Samantha Andrews (79th, 24:18).
BOYS DIVISION 3A
Hamilton-Wenham finished in fifth place thanks to a 15th place performance from Ben Rich (18:20). Clark Glidden was 19th (18:27), followed by James Regan in 20th (18:28), Jack Creilsen in 34th (18:56) and Isaac Jones in 86th (20:44).
Captain Colin Hanson led Ipswich to 15th place with a time of 19:17. He was followed by Lucas Wilt (20:20), Aidan Baran (21:17), Theo Goodrich (21:36), Max Jones (21:37), Jack Bone (22:07) and Peter Joss-Green (22:34).
GIRLS DIVISION 3A
Hamilton-Wenham was led by Charlotte Madden’s 11th place finish in 21:41. Mira Fleming was 54th in 24:39 and Anna Brancelone 119th in 28:10.
Ipswich finished 19th overall led by a 66th place finish from Moira Healey (25:09). Kameya Perron was next for the Tigers in 82nd (25:49) while Lucy Harmon also cracked the top 100 with a 97th place finish (26:46). Also running well for Ipswich was Maggie McCormick (27:24), Sienna Cullem (28:57), Nadine Kelly (30:25) and Annika Johnson (32:59).
###
Outside of the MIAA, Pingree won its second consecutive NEPSTA Division 3 girls title Saturday at the Canterbury School in Connecticut. Top runners for the Highlanders were Helen Coughlin (11th, 21:50), Emily Haas (12th, 21:50), Kacey Schena (16th, 21:58), Simone Brooks (21st, 22:08), Emily Norton (33rd, 23:04), Kiki Gable (41st, 23:24) and Ava Broderick (61st, 23:52).
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.