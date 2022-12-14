GLOUCESTER — Gloucester was a major thorn in the side of the Marblehead High boys hockey team during the 2021-22 season, winning all four meetings between the two squads including a state tournament game.
It took only one game in 2022-23 for the Headers to exorcize those demons.
They did so with a dominant showing in the debut of head coach Mark Marfione in a 4-0 dismantling of the Fishermen at Talbot Rink.
“We have a lot of new varsity guys this season and once we settled in, we really did the little things and played our system well,” Marfione said. “It wasn’t bad at all for a first game.”
The Headers controlled the action by winning 1-on-1 battles and taking the physicality to the hosts. Marblehead used that physicality to set up scoring chances and wear Gloucester down as the game went on.
“We got outworked all night tonight,” Gloucester (1-1) head coach Derek Geary said. “We started off all right, but overall we did not have a good game. We need to learn how to deal with adversity better after we allow a goal, because Marblehead really took it to us.”
It was the Fishermen that controlled the action in the first frame, but the Headers that went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.
Junior captain Hogan Sedky found the back of the net 9:11 into the opening frame, taking a pass from sophomore Kyle Hart and splitting two Gloucester defensemen before putting a wrist shot inside the right post.
In the second, Marblehead found its game and took over. Senior forward Drake Wyman made it 2-0 just 1:44 in after tapping home a perfect centering pass from Hart. The Magicians added to that advantage six minutes later on a power play goal from Hart, who put home a pass from Sedky for a 3-0 lead.
Marblehead continued to carry the play in the third and added to the lead when sophomore forward James Caeran put home a rebound for another power play goal and a 4-0 lead. Hart earned his fourth point on the play, with captain Chris Locke also assisting.
Senior Griffin Winter took care of 19 shots to earn the shutout in goal.
“Second period we settled in and played our game, and that carried over into the third,” Marfione said. “We were very calm with the puck tonight and glad that we stayed out of the box and kept playing within our system throughout.”
Marblehead will play its home opener Saturday against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.) at Salem State’s O’Keefe Center.
Marblehead 4, Gloucester 0
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead 1 2 1 4
Gloucester 0 0 0 0
1st Period: M, Hogan Sedky (Kyle Hart) 9:11.
2nd Period: M, Drake Wyman (Hart, London MacDonald) 1:44; M, Hart (Sedky, Jacob Aizanman) ppg, 7:34.
3rd Period: M, James Caeran (Hart, Christoopher Locke) ppg, 7:40.
Saves: M, Griffin Winter 19; G, Nick Tarantino 22.
Records: M, 1-0; G, 1-1.