SWAMPSCOTT — “Push, push, push!”
Those were likely the most common words coming out of Marblehead High boys hoop coach Mike Giardi’s mouth Thursday night as his team took on Swampscott. After an admittedly lackluster performance against Masconomet earlier this week, Giardi stressed for his team to push the tempo, get out in transition and keep the Big Blue defense on its heels.
The Magicians did just that, running and gunning for the entire first half as they built a near 40-point advantage. The majority of their shots came in the painted area, and they simply wore down a perplexed Swampscott squad en route to a convincing 83-64 road victory.
“I thought we had a bad game against Masco and credit Masco, they dominated and controlled the tempo of play,” said Giarid. “Last two games we said even if we don’t get layups, even if we don’t have fast breaks, we have to put the other team in transition, run and then we can always pull it back. When a team has to scramble all the way back and find shooters, find guys all over the floor it leaves people open.”
Highlighted by an Isaiah Makor transition dunk, Marblehead raced out of the gate to the tune of a 9-0 run, forcing a quick Swampscott timeout. The pause in action didn’t stop the bleeding, however, as Marblehead continued to push the pace, holding a 25-14 lead after one before stretching it to a 58-24 advantage at the half.
Tryone Countrymon and Makor did a phenomenal job leading the break, with big guys Ryan Commoss (15 first half points, 19 total) and Scotty Campbell rebounding the ball with a purpose and making the quick outlet pass. The Magicians wound up securing a 45-29 advantage on the glass when it was all said and done, a discrepancy that was much larger in the opening two quarters.
“That was the most disappointed I’ve been with my group (in that first half),” said Swampscott head coach Jay Knowles. “It was our energy. We knew exactly what they were going to do, we watched enough film and knew they were going to try to run on us. The fact that we couldn’t get back on defense, that’s a matter of want. We didn’t have that and I think we came out scared.”
As bad as they played in the opening half, Swampscott did flip a switch down the stretch. Thanks to some hot shooting from Liam Wales (19 points with four triples) and overall point of emphasis on the attack, the Big Blue were able to slice the deficit to as little as 17 on two separate occasions.
But a Nick Lemmond 3-ball with three minutes to play pushed the lead back to 20 and effectively served as the nail in the coffin.
“Beyond proud of them for the second half,” said Knowles. “They battled and we wound up out-scoring them 40-(25) so if we had that same effort, that same sense of urgency in the first half who knows, maybe it’s a different outcome.”
Marblehead, which had 20 assists on 32 made baskets, got another impressively balanced attack from their deep roster. Commoss led the way with his 19, Lemmond chipped in 15, Countrymon had 13 and a number of pretty assists, and Campbell played big throughout while adding six points.
With fellow starting big man Miles O’Neill forced out of action with an ankle injury, both Campbell and Commoss did a great job limiting 6-foot-8 Big Blue center Riad Benagour. The senior did score 12 points, but had to work for everything down low.
“We feel like we really have 10-12 guys that we can go to and our starters have been doing a good job,” said Giardi. “We have a lot of good pieces, we can go big, we can go small, we can rotate things through, and I think getting them in the hole early put a lot of pressure on them and made it really challenging.”
Marblehead 83, Swampscott 64
at Swampscott High School
Marblehead (11-4): Ryan Commoss 8-3-19, Nick Lemmond 5-2-15, Isaiah Makor 7-3-17, Tyrone Countrymon 4-4-13, Scotty Campbell 2-2-6, Cam Comstock 2-0-4, Matt Sherf 2-0-5, Magnus McCarthy 2-0-4. Totals: 32-14-83
Swampscott (8-9): Connor Chiarello 8-2-18, Liam Wales 5-5-19, Gabe Tripp 2-0-4, Abe Beuttler 1-0-2, Liam Keaney 2-0-5, Andrew Templeman 2-0-4, Riad Benagour 4-3-12. Totals: 24-10-64.
Halftime: 58-24, Marblehead
3-Pointers: M — Lemmond 3, Countrymon, Sherf; S —Wales 4, Keaney, Benagour.
