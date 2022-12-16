MARBLEHEAD — Salem High boys hoop coach Tom Doyle hit the nail on the head when describing Marblehead following their NEC tilt Friday evening.
"They got speed, they got athleticism, they got size ... they're a real quality basketball team," said Doyle.
Although it's only been two games, that reality has been on full display for the Magicians in the early goings this winter.
Following an impressive, high-scoring triumph over rival Beverly earlier this week, Marblehead built an early lead against the Witches before hanging on down the stretch for a 56-50 win. Utilizing a visible size advantage, the Magicians controlled the paint throughout the contest and held off a late Salem run to seal the deal.
Starting forwards Miles O'Neill (14 points, 14 rebounds) and Ryan Commoss (12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks) each notched double-doubles in the win.
"We were fortunate tonight, down one big (Scotty Campbell, who was out with an illness), and I thought we didn't play the best basketball at times but we did enough at key moments to come up with the victory," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi. "(Salem) stepped up their game and we kind of got a little flat, but our kids just kept finding ways, finding ways, finding ways."
Thanks to some strong play at the point from Tyrone Countrymon (6 assists in the first half alone), as well as yeoman's work from both O'Neill and Commoss down low, the Magicians took a 23-19 lead into halftime. Neither team shot particularly great from the field in those opening two frames, but Marblehead did enough defensively to jolt in front.
The hosts then came out firing after the break, building a double-digit lead midway through the third quarter. But just when it looked like they'd run away with it, one momentum swinging play turned the tides.
With his team trailing 37-25 midway through the third, Salem's standout sophomore Brayson Green got out on the break and went up for what he thought would be a wide open dunk. Marblehead's Isaiah Makor had other plans, leaping for what looked like a relatively clean block as he met Green at the rim.
There was plenty of body contact, however, and Green hit the deck hard. The awkward fall caused him to cut his lip pretty good, and he was forced to leave the contest to get stitched up.
Up until that point, Marblehead put a heavy emphasis on keying in on Green, perhaps Salem's most versatile scoring threat. They did just that, limiting him to only seven points, but when Green went down, Salem's other plays began to step up.
Jack Doyle scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including a pair of triples; Chris Qirjazi (12 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks) continued to keep his foot on the gas on both ends of the court; and junior guard Eddie Butler (7 points, 6 rebounds) got his shot going a bit from the outside. The jolt offensively allowed Salem to crawl all the way back to within five (45-40) with just over three minutes to play.
"One of our better players, key players going down, it certainly could've gotten real ugly," said Doyle. "But our guys rallied around each other, the bench was great and we hung tight. I thought we did a great job defensively tonight overall, but the character and the fight at the end was spectacular from our guys."
Marblehead regrouped for the final minutes, as Makor (13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) and Countrymon (7 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks) initiated some offense. Commoss then found O'Neill for a baseline to baseline inbounds pass and layup that officially put the nail in the coffin with 25 seconds left.
"It's funny, I think we were so hyper focused on making sure that we made Brayson work so much out there that once he went out of the game we got a little stagnant," admitted Giardi. "When one of the top players in the league (Green) is off the floor that's an opportunity you have to try to take advantage of and we didn't do that. But our guys found a way."
Qirjazi was terrific in the setback for Salem, as was big man Corey Grimes. The latter scored nine of his 12 points in the first half and pulled down 10 rebounds to boot. For Marblehead, Matt Sherf (2 points) was the only player bench player to find the scoring column, with the starting lineup playing the majority of the minutes in the win.
Marblehead 56, Salem 50
at Marblehead High School
Salem: Chris Qirjazi 6-0-12, Corey Grimes 5-2-12, Jack Doyle 4-0-10, Brayson Green 2-3-7, Eddie Butler 2-1-7, Devante Ozuna 1-0-2. Totals: 20-6-50.
Marblehead: Miles O'Neill 7-0-14, Ryan Commoss 6-0-12, Isaiah Makor 5-2-13, Nick Lemmond 2-2-8, Tyrone Countrymon 2-2-7, Matt Sherf 1-0-2. Totals: 23-6-56.
Halftime: 23-19, Marblehead
3-pointers: M — Lemmond 2, Countrymon, Makor; S — Butler 2, Doyle 2.
Records: S- 1-1; M- 2-0.