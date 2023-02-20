MARBLEHEAD — Sometimes it doesn't matter how you do it, as long as the end result is in your favor.
At one point in the second half of Monday's Larry McIntire Board 130 Classic boys championship tilt, it appeared host Marblehead would cruise to the finish line for a comfortable win.
Taking on Gloucester for the second time in as many weeks, the Magicians used a big third quarter to build a seemingly insurmountable double-digit lead. But the Fishermen stormed back in the final minutes to knot things up and force overtime.
Despite the swing in momentum, Marblehead didn't waver, as both Nick Lemmond and Tyrone Countrymon found a way to score in the extra frame and push their squad back over the hump for a 71-67 victory.
Lemmond (21 points, 4 rebounds) was named tournament MVP while Countrymon joined him on the all-tourney team after putting up a balanced stat line of 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a pair of blocks.
"We got up by 15 and we had an opportunity to stretch the lead, but (Gloucester) grind(s)," said Magicians head coach Mike Giardi, his team wrapping up the regular season at 13-4.
"We were working our tails off trying to get everything we could out of our guys; fortunately we got into overtime and I think that actually helped us."
Trailing by 10 (51-41) with 5:30 to play, Gloucester began to make a serious push.
Nate Montagnino was unstoppable down the stretch, scoring 21 of his 31 points in the second half while dominating the glass with a whopping 25 rebounds. It was his aggressiveness and refuse-to-lose mentality that allowed the Fishermen to battle back, as he cashed in on numerous layups inside as well as some key free throws off of hard takes at the rim.
Brady Sullivan (17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) then drilled one of his game-high five triples, this one coming from the corner, to put Gloucester in front 58-57 with a minute to go and send the team bench into a frenzy. The Fishermen got a stop, split a pair at the line and Isaiah Makor got a contested layup to drop on the other end to tie it once more (59-59).
Gloucester had a decent look at a 3-ball to beat the buzzer for the win, but it rimmed out and we headed for OT.
"Nate (Montagnino) was a big focal point of our offense and he needs to be for us to be successful," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott. "We have a lot of capable guys to surround him but he's definitely the cog and the machine for us.
"I'm proud of the fight from our guys because a week-and-a-half ago they came down and beat us by 20 at our place, so to show a little resilience I thought went a long way for us."
The two squads traded treys to open overtime and with just over a minute to go, Marblehead held a slight 66-65 advantage thanks to a timely jumper from Lemmond. An ensuing defensive stop put Countrymon at the line and he cashed in on both before Lemmond did the same a possession later.
Montagnino then hit a pair of freebies to bring Gloucester back within three, but with fewer than 10 ticks remaining at that point they were again forced to foul and Countrymon hit one last clutch free throw to seal the deal.
Marblehead did miss some free throws on the night, but made them when it counted which unquestionably helped drive them to victory.
"We were a little bit worried; we had missed a couple earlier on but overall we've been doing a much better job at the line," said Giardi. "We've been preaching that we have to get up over 70-75 percent (from the line); those are free opportunities."
Prior to the frantic finish, Marblehead had outplayed the Fishermen through the early stages of the second half. After earning a 25-22 lead into halftime, the Magicians out-scored their opponent 22-13 in the third to open up a 12-point lead heading for home.
Lemmond was particularly impressive in that decisive quarter, scoring 13 points including a couple of big triples. Makor, who fearlessly attacked the glass all evening en route to 23 big rebounds, was huge in limiting Gloucester's second chance opportunities. He added 14 points and a pair of blocks in the win.
Things got more difficult for the hosts in the fourth when starting big man Ryan Commoss (10 points, 5 rebounds) fouled out, prompting Giardi to throw guard Magnus McCarthy off the bench and into the fire. The senior responded by hitting a couple of big shots, including a clutch three in OT.
"They really only have one big with Montagnino and we felt like we could make them spread the floor a little bit and stretch them out," Giardi said. "We got some good shots from Magnus; we're confident in him."
Center Scotty Campbell also turned in a nice game for the Magicians, chipping in seven points (two 3s), eight rebounds and four blocks.
On the other side, Ashton Davis canned his only shot of the game with a key 3-pointer in overtime while both Adam Borowick (7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and Charles Amero (7 points) contributed in big spots.
"We battled; Marblehead's a well built team," said Philpott. "They have speed, size, athleticism and we just don't have that height on our roster. But we battled, tried to hold them at bay and do whatever we could."
Sullivan and Montagnino also made the all-tournament team for Gloucester, with Sullivan and Borowick taking home two of the four scholarships at the conclusion of the event.
Marblehead 71, Gloucester 67
Marblehead (13-4): Ryan Commoss 5-0-10, Nick Lemmond 6-6-21, Isaiah Makor 4-6-14, Tyrone Countrymon 4-5-13, Scotty Campbell 2-1-7, Magnus McCarthy 2-0-6. Totals: 23-18-71.
Gloucester (10-10): Ashton Davis 1-0-3, Brady Sullivan 6-0-17, Charles Amero 2-2-7, Adam Borowick 3-1-7, Nate Montagnino 10-11-31. Totals: 22-14-67.
Halftime: 25-22, Marblehead
3-Pointers: M — Lemmond 3, Campbell 2, McCarthy 2; G — Sullivan 5, Davis, Amero.