MANSFIELD — Size, athleticism, pinpoint passing and consistent outside shooting ... the Mansfield High boys basketball team has it all.
To top it all off, the Hornets played a near perfect game against visiting Marblehead Friday night in a Division 2 state quarterfinal bout. Riding the energy from its home crowd, Mansfield raced out to a double-digit lead after one and never looked back, rolling to a convincing 77-50 victory.
"I think we panicked a little bit early, got down 7-0 or 9-0, and I thought we forced a lot of threes early," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, his team finishing its season at 15-5.
"A lot of times when we force a couple of threes, we're able to get back into it by pushing the pace and getting to the rim; we didn't do that tonight. I thought their height, combined with their athleticism, really caused some problems for us."
On most nights Marblehead boasts a size advantage against their opponents. That was not the case against Mansfield, as 6-foot-7 big man JT Veiking and 6-foot-5 forward Chris Hill immediately made an impact down low. Even when they weren't scoring, the talented front court duo's presence alone made it difficult for the Magicians to guard the entire floor.
Time and time again Mansfield worked through their bigs, moved the ball with a purpose and found the open shot. They hit four early triples to seize a 24-9 lead after one and continued to pile it on in the second before taking a 39-20 advantage into the break.
Northeastern Conference all-star guard Isaiah Makor battled foul trouble in the first half, picking up two quick ones before being whistled for a third early in the second. That certainly didn't help a Marblehead team that desperately needed to get into the lane and attack, as well as battle the opposing bigs on the glass.
"We thought we had a good scouting report of what we wanted to do and kind of got away from it," said Giardi. "Falling behind big early obviously hurt us. We didn't have that big play to get us back into the game that we have the last few games. But they're well coached, well disciplined and that's why they came out on top."
Senior Tyrone Countrymon (15 points, 4 assists, 2 steals) did his best to help the 10th seeded Magicians battle back with some aggressive drives and an endless motor. But two quick triples for Mansfield to open the third quarter pushed the lead over 20, and the locals were never able to make a serious run at it from there.
Between Veiking (21 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks), Hill (8 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals) and sharpshooter Eddie McCoy (22 points, 3 assists, 2 steals), Mansfield consistently got high percentage looks. The tournament's No. 2 seed ran its sets to perfection, moving the ball multiple times before putting up a shot, and Marblehead got beat off of off-ball cuts numerous times throughout the evening.
"They were very patient offensively (and) worked the ball around several times," said Giardi. "You can play defense for 5, 10, 15 seconds, but when it's 25 seconds you start getting a little anxious, a little aggressive, and they just run backdoors on you. That made it tough."
Mansfield thrived in transition as well, getting loose for some breakaways that only helped swing momentum in their favor.
"Usually we're a good transition team and we didn't get that tonight. It kind of looked like a reverse," said Giardi.
By the end of three quarters it was 61-32, and the hosts cruised to the finish line from there.
Marblehead did have nine different players find the scoresheet, but nobody outside Countrymon reached double figures. Ryan Commoss (8 points, 6 rebounds) had some nice moments, but struggled to get his usual looks against the imposing interior defense of the Hornets. Nick Lemmond added six points, four boards and a pair of assists while big man Scotty Campbell (3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) came off the bench and provided some quality minutes in both halves. Miles O'Neill added six rebounds as well.
Makor, who regularly leads the Magicians in rebounding and can score at the rim extremely well, managed just six points and two rebounds in limited action before fouling out down the stretch. The future is bright for Makor, but he dealt with some unlucky calls and adversity against a terrific opponent.
"We just didn't do a great job defensively as we had done most of the year," said Giardi.
"It's obviously disappointing, disappointing in the fact that we thought we were going to give them a better game tonight. But credit them; they came out here and did what they had planned on doing. They scouted well, and they were down some guys too so a real big credit to them."
Marblehead waves goodbye to four seniors, including starters Makor and Countrymon and bench players Magnus McCarthy and Aven Denbow. But it returns a talented junior class as well as a number of JV and scout team guys that will look to help build off an excellent 2022-23 campaign.
Mansfield 77, Marblehead 50
Division 2 state quarterfinals
at Mansfield High School
Marblehead (15-5): Aven Denbow 1-0-2, Ryan Commoss 4-0-8, Miles O'Neill 1-0-2, Nick Lemmond 2-2-6, Isaiah Makor 3-0-6, Tyrone Countrymon 5-4-15, Scotty Campbell 1-1-3, Adrian Baron 0-1-1, Cameron Comstock 2-1-5, Magnus McCarthy 1-0-2. Totals: 20-9-50.
Mansfield (21-2): Brandon Jackson 2-0-4, Caden Colby 4-1-10, Michael Creedon 1-0-2, Riley Sigman 1-0-2, Eddie McCoy 8-2-22, Nate Creedon 2-0-5, JT Veiking 9-0-21, Chris Hill 3-2-8, No. 20 1-0-3. Totals: 31-5-77.
Halftime: Mansfield, 39-20.
3-Pointers: M - Colby, McCoy 4, N - Creedon, Veiking 3, No. 20.