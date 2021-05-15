BOXFORD — Like an old car on a winter morning, an under-caffeinated yet overworked employee, or a teenager on most weekends, it took a little while for the Marblehead boys lacrosse team to get going Saturday morning.
Once they did, however, they roared to the finish line like a 715-horsepower twin engine Aston Martin, remaining unbeaten in the process.
Playing on a grass surface for the first time this season, the Magicians scored 10 of the game's final 12 goals and overwhelmed host Masconomet, 15-8. They did so by winning the ground ball battle, maintaining possession and being patient with their shot selection as well as clamping down defensively to keep the Chieftains to just a pair of goals over the game's final 29 minutes.
"It was all about improving our effort level," standout junior defenseman Remy Poisson said after the game. "We weren't communicating well defensively to start and they scored some goals, but we were able to settle down, match up with our guys and make some good clearing passes. Then our offensive guys started doing their thing, and it all came together."
Sophomore middie Connor Cronin sparked the Magicians (now 4-0) offense with five goals, three of which came as the visitors built upon their lead. But he was hardly alone in producing offense: junior Josh Robertson finished with three goals and three assists; sophomore Carter Laramie added three goals and a helper; and Will Shull finished with two snipes and two assists. Seniors Miles Smith and Mark Paquette also found the back of the net.
Shull, an offensively skilled talent who is generally regarded as one of the best players in the area, was bodied and stick-checked for most of the day for Masconomet long stick middie Ryan Kirchner and long pole defender Jake Mair, a team captain. By doing so, however, that freed up many of the Magicians' other gifted middies and attack to find open spots to catch, shoot and bury shots.
"We wanted to make sure we were taking care of Shull," admitted Masconomet head coach Andrew Boepple, "but their other guys are so good and when they started contributing offensively, it really hurt us."
"To Will's credit, he realized that and knows he's going to see that a lot more going forward," said Wilkens. "But he kept plugging away, because he knows you have to move the ball. It's a team game."'
Once they found themselves trailing, the Chieftains panicked a bit on their clears. When they couldn't find a teammate right away off the clear, they'd often throw the ball away rather than be choosy and take the full 20 seconds to get it over midfield.
Marblehead's Baxter Jennings, a sophomore midfielder who assisted on the go-ahead goal (7-6) by Robertson in the second quarter, got stronger in the faceoff X as the game wore on and wound up winning 16 of 25 draws.
"Baxter has really stepped up for us," Wilkens said of his FOGO/middie. "He's brand new to varsity and is really studying the position. He got beat straight out a few times (against Masconomet captain Trent Bunker) but stayed with it, adjusted and got things to start going his way consistently."
Senior captain J.T. Monahan ("he's a stud back there," Poisson said of his goaltender) finished with 13 saves, nine of which came in the first half when the game was still close. Poisson, Gresh Bosworth, sophomore Sam Anesse and Jack Sears were among the defenders in front of him keeping point blank shots from even being attempted.
"That defense is playing very well as a unit," said Wilkens. Coach (Drew) Bourdeau is doing a great job with them."
Senior attackman and captain Keo Kiriakos again paced the offense for Masconomet (now 2-1), scoring five goals and adding an assist. Three of those scores came in the second quarter, including one on a pass from defensive middie NIck McMillan to give the Chieftains their last lead (6-5).
Andrew Saumsiegle, Andrew Aylwin and Richie Guarino (man up) also scored for the home team, with Will Neuenhaus, Will Mitchell, McMillan Kiriakos and Saumsiegle all earning assists. Max Rosenbaum was solid between the pipes as the senior made 14 saves.
Playing for the second time in about 40 hours and on the first truly warm day of the spring, Boepple said his team simply "ran out of gas" in the second half, and will use the outcome as a teachable moment moving forward.
"In a sense it's good that this happened fairly early in the season. Recovery will be a big thing for us, with three games a week coming up moving forward, and my guys now realize that."