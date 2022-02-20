MARBLEHEAD — Sometimes the smallest adjustments can make the biggest impact. Such was the case for the Marblehead boys basketball team in Sunday afternoon's Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic showdown against Bishop Fenwick.
After watching Mike Yentin and the Crusaders get off to a scorching start, Marblehead opted to switch things up defensively to key in on the hot hand. Not only did Brady Lavender come in off the bench and do a terrific job in making things difficult for Yentin, but a change from zone defense to diamond-and-one made a world of difference.
The slight alteration allowed the Magicians to erase an early 17-point hole and rally all the way back for an impressive 69-65 victory in front of their home crowd.
"The one big thing we said is 'Don't let Yentin get going', and what'd we do? We let him get going," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, who watched as Yentin poured in 19 first half points with five 3-pointers. "The first possession he hit a three and we kind of lost sight of him a little bit.
"So we decided to change it up and go with that diamond-and-one, just face guard (Yentin) all over. I thought we did a really good job on him the rest of the way. That defense creates offense for us and that's what we needed."
Yentin did score 11 more points after the break to finish with a game-high 30, but the Magicians didn't allow him any more triples — in fact, he never even got a clean look from beyond the arc in the second half.
Lavender (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), who recently returned from a serious knee injury, provided a great spark, but it was truly a full team effort that led to the comeback.
Fenwick had jumped out to a 25-8 lead before Marblehead climbed back to within eight (30-22) at halftime. From there, the tides continued to turn.
Thanks to the uptick in defensive pressure, the Magicians (now 9-7) were able to force contested jump shots and generate a number of momentum-swinging steals that allowed them to get out in transition. Tyrone Countrymon was particular effective; he scored 16 of his team-high 26 points after recess.
Countrymon was all over the place. Whether he was grabbing a rebound — he had nine — and sprinting out for a one-man fast break to the cup, or swiping a steal and forcing the issue, the junior guard found a way to get it done. In the half court sets, Countrymon did a great job driving the paint; when the shot wasn't there, he found Noah Mann beyond the arc for some big shots.
Mann finished with 12 points on four triples (all in the second half) to go with four rebounds, six assists and two steals.
"Inside-to-outside is tough for any team. We've seen it really hurt us," said Giardi. "We were able to dribble, penetrate and kick the ball to the outside, and we got some good shots out of it. We moved Noah off the ball for a little bit and let Tyrone charge it so we could kick it out to him, and I think (Fenwick) got caught in between."
While Marblehead was firing on all cylinders in the second half, Fenwick still wasn't out of it. It wasn't until about the 5-minute mark of the fourth that the Magicians finally took the lead, and they had to work for the win every possession down the stretch.
Although his shot wasn't falling the way it usually does, Jason Romans (14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) wreaked havoc on both ends of the floor. Che Hanks (17 points, 7 assists, 4 steals) hit some big shots in the second half, while Yentin powered through a knee injury in an attempt to salvage things.
But Marblehead ultimately proved too much in crunch time. Isaiah Makor (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals) and Kipp Schauder (12 points, 10 rebounds) both contributed for a strong closing lineup as well.
"It came down to execution," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran, his team now 9-9. "We know we're challenged from a size perspective, but they did a great job in the second half and made a few adjustments that we didn't react to as well as we probably should have."
Marblehead will now face Masconomet — who also rallied for a comeback win over Gloucester in the tournament's earlier boys clash — in Monday's tournament championship (6 p.m. back at Marblehead).
Marblehead 69, Bishop Fenwick 65
at Marblehead High School
Fenwick: Jason Romans 6-0-14, Mike Yentin 10-5-30, Che Hanks 7-2-17, Gianni Mercurio 2-0-4. Totals: 25-7-65.
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 4-4-12, Noah Mann 4-0-12, Isaiah Makor 5-1-11, Tyrone Countrymon 11-3-26, Lucas Mouthaan 1-0-2, Brady Lavender 2-1-6. Totals: 27-9-69.
Halftime: 30-22, Fenwick
3-Pointers: BF — Yentin 5, Romans 2, Hanks; M — Mann 4, Countrymon, Lavender.
Records: BF 9-9; M 9-7