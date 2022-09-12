MARBLEHEAD — Just two goals were scored in Monday afternoon's Northeastern Conference rivalry tilt between Marblehead and visiting Swampscott. And it just so happens that both of those markers came from birthday boy Kyle Hart.
The sophomore, who was celebrating his birthday on Monday, broke open a scoreless tie midway through the opening half when he dropped in a well placed penalty kick to the low right post. As Swampscott worked tirelessly for the equalizer throughout the rest of the contest, Hart finally put an end to those hopes when he fired one home from the right side in stoppage time.
Hart's performance, coupled with another tremendous defensive effort, gave the Magicians their third straight shutout victory to open the season with the 2-0 decision at Piper Field.
"Swampscott made it extremely hard for us but I'm very pleased with the outcome," said Marblehead head coach Elmer Magana. "We have such a young team and we saw it as a rebuilding year, but it's turned out that all this young blood is actually getting the job done."
Magana and his staff went into the fall campaign with admittedly tempered expectations due to that youth throughout the lineup. But through three games they've recorded wins over Bishop Fenwick (3-0), Beverly (2-0) and now their arch rivals from Swampscott.
Monday's triumph may not have been the prettiest of the young season, but the Magicians still visibly controlled the pace and maintained possession with regularity. That led to numerous scoring opportunities and a total of seven shots on goal and five corner kicks.
"I think the key is that these guys are fearless," said Magana. "I give them credit because they're young but they have no fear and they give 110 percent. If you ask them to give 120 (percent) they give it to you because they know if they don't then someone else will."
Despite its overall inexperience, Marblehead boasts young players with noticeable talent who came into the season ready to prove themselves. Many of those players were part of a junior varsity squad that went undefeated in 2021, and when you combine their skillsets with a strong core of leaders (including senior captains Isaiah Pina, Sebastian Pantzer and Harrison Curtis), it has created a winning environment from the jump.
While Hart sparked the offense on Monday, Marblehead's defense was equally as effective. Center back Riley Schmitt was terrific all afternoon alongside guys like TJ Kelly (a freshman), Colin White and German exchange student Jonathan Brodoefel. Keeper Rory Zampese also deserves a ton of credit for recording his third straight shut out between the posts.
"Rory has been phenomenal; I consider myself quite blessed and these guys just go to war, put up a wall and communicate very well," Magana said of his defense. "We have some great defenders that can touch the ball which helps the attack as well. We feel very confident back there and we just have to make sure we help them out in scoring sooner so they don't suffer so much."
While Swampscott ultimately came up short, it certainly had its chances, too. Following the early PK strike from Hart, the Big Blue more than held their own while generating some real opportunities in the attacking third.
Junior middie Lucas Bereaud played very strong in defeat, ripping off some good shots and battling throughout. He nearly put one in late when he collided with Zampese in front of the net, a play that really showed his toughness and drive throughout the game.
Swampscott's biggest issue seemed to be its inability to consistently connect with crisp passes on the ground.
"A lot of our attacking opportunities were long balls, and sent on this surface (turf) it kind of got away from us," said Swampscott head coach Adam Bailey. "It needs to be short, one-two combos, and if we can focus on playing the easy pass to get through instead of playing the long ball it serves us much better."