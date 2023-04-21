GLOUCESTER — When it comes to boys high school tennis here on the North Shore, Marblehead High is regularly one of the teams to beat in the Northeastern Conference.
It appears that sentiment will ring true once again this spring.
Taking on a strong Gloucester group on the road Friday afternoon, the Magicians earned a hard fought 5-0 sweep of their rivals to remain unbeaten in conference play. All five matches were determined in two sets, with sophomores Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock topping Gloucester's Drew White and Dominic Paine, 6-4, 6-1, in perhaps the closest bout of the day.
"Definitely a good win for us; all the matches were competitive so that's exciting," said Marblehead head coach Elisabeth Foukal, her team now 3-2 overall. "We've got a good team this year. It's still a young team, most of our players are sophomores and they're playing top seven positions. So that bodes well for the future."
Competing on Gloucester's brand new, resurfaced courts behind the high school, Marblehead came in determined to get the job done on a sunny yet windy afternoon.
Beginning at first singles, Magicians' top player Mika Garber outlasted Gloucester junior Andre Payano Sosa, who has been playing some terrific tennis early on this season. The final score read 6-3, 6-1 in favor of Garber, one of the area's top talents, but there were plenty of competitive rallies throughout the match.
"Mika played a fantastic match and (Payano Sosa) is very good, too," Foukal said of her star junior, who was returning from injury.
"Mika's the best player in the conference," added Gloucester coach Derek Geary, his team now 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. "He's a class player, really no weaknesses. Andre is a terrific athlete and I don't think he played his best today, but I think it's great experience; I wish he could play Mika five times a week. If he cleans up a few details in his game I think he's going to be able to compete with the likes of Mika."
At second singles, it was Marblehead junior Jost Eggerbrecht that beat Anders Littman, 6-2, 6-1. Sophomore Matt Sherf closed out singles play with a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Fishermen junior Luke McElhenney.
Although Marblehead secured the clean sweep with a pair of doubles victories, too, both matches were extremely competitive. In the No. 1 slot, Farfel and Janock bore down to escape a tough Gloucester duo in straight sets. Then at No. 2, fellow sophomores Luke Miller and Austin Bacon got past juniors Cam Widtfeldt and Cole Ciolino by a 6-4, 6-3 score.
For Bacon, it was his first ever varsity match and he delivered with some big points throughout.
"I'm really excited about second doubles," said Foukal. "That was a varsity debut for Austin Bacon and he just played a great match today."
For Gloucester — which has shown vast improvements in recent seasons and is off to a strong start this year despite the loss — Geary believes Friday's setback will only make them better.
"We battled; I'm a little disappointed because I think we're a little better than we showed today, but clearly Marblehead was superior and they're the standard in the conference," he said. "This gives us something to work on over and over again. We're building a program and we don't really have anybody that plays year round, but our results have been improving year by year."