SOUTH HAMILTON — The state tournament is just around the corner, and Tuesday’s non-league clash between the Marblehead and Hamilton-Wenham boys tennis teams proved to be the perfect tuneup for both squads.
While none of the five matches reached a third set, each bout featured high level, playoff-like competition. Long rallies, impressive putaways and a great overall atmosphere at the Pingree School’s courts left both coaches satisfied.
With each side taking two of the first four matches, it came down to first doubles. Marblehead’s talented sophomore duo of Jayden Janock and Etan Farfel ultimately outlasted Rory Taylor and Ben Gass of the Generals for a 7-5, 6-4 win, thus clinching a 3-2 team victory.
“I’m really proud of our first doubles team,” said Marblehead head coach Elisabeth Foukal, her team now 14-4 with one regular season match remaining (against BC High Wednesday). “I think they did know (that their match would decide things) but I’m not sure; I usually try not to tell them that.”
With all the other matches decided, Janock and Farfel had to dig deep to come out on top. They trailed by a game early in the second set but remained calm, regrouped and put things away to avoid a decisive third set.
On the other side, the Generals’ duo nearly pulled off the upset despite one of their players, Gasser, getting his first taste at varsity competition. They impressed with some great communication and an ability to put balls away at the net.
“Very proud of them,” said Generals’ head coach Ian McCracken. “Rory Taylor is a freshman and has really come to form over the season, and Ben is also playing very well. He’s an exchange student from Switzerland. I could see he had a little bit of jitters, but once he loses those they’ll really be something to watch.”
Second doubles went to Hamilton-Wenham as Max Clarke and Henry Stinson stole a tiebreak win in the first set, 7-6 (10-8), before cruising to the finish line with a 6-0 win over Jimmy King and Austin Bacon.
“They’ve come together a little later in the season as far as me pairing them, but they have a lot of energy and when they’re feeling good and playing good, you can see it,” said McCracken. “They turned it on in that second set.”
The Generals also took second singles, with Elois Chadel turning in a wildly impressive performance against a worthy, powerful opponent in Jost Eggebrecht. The final score read 6-3, 6-1 in favor of Chadel, but many points could’ve gone either way. It was a match of patience and accuracy, with Chadel proving to be more on his game on this particular afternoon.
“(Eloise) has a lot of talent. Sometimes in competition it doesn’t always show, but today everything was clicking and you could really see the talent that he has,” said McCracken. “He can play with any second singles player in the state when he’s clicking like that.”
That meant the final two bouts went to Marblehead. Mika Garber, who has dropped just two matches all season (both to Brookline), had his hands full with Will Gern at first singles. But the Magicians’ junior remained steady, consistent and poised throughout a number of lengthy rallies, ultimately resulting in a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
“It was very, very close; the points were incredible,” said Foukal. “(Gern) played extremely well, but Mika’s seriously good. He hasn’t lost in league play and has won most of his non-league matches.”
Marblehead sophomore Matt Sherf rounded out play with a a 6-1, 6-2 win over Keenan Maguire at third singles.
“Matthew keeps improving, keeping the ball deep and using his left advantage with forceful forehands,” said Foukal.
As it stands, Marblehead sits at No. 9 in the Division 2 power rankings. With so many good teams in the bracket, the Magicians will have their hands full come playoff time. But they have a deep, well balanced roster with firepower at the top and should have at least one, perhaps two home matches to start things off. If the Magicians can pull off a win against BC High on Wednesday, it could go a long way in terms of their tourney seeding.
As for Hamilton-Wenham, it appears capable and ready to repeat the success of last year’s run to the Division 4 state semifinals. Top-seeded and unbeaten Weston is a handful, but at 14-4 and currently holding on to the No. 4 seed McCracken’s group wouldn’t face them until the semifinals.
“We have the experience of last year and have kids that have stepped up into new roles this year,” said McCracken. “The guys have clearly been playing out of season and are excited to be stepping up, so I feel about as confident as I did with our run last year. We hope to repeat it and see where we can get.”
