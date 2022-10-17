MARBLEHEAD — Though the injury bug kept them somewhat out of tune for the last few weeks, the Marblehead girls soccer team is finally starting to get the band back together.
Monday afternoon at Piper Field, the Magicians played one of their most complete offensive games of the season and handed Essex Tech its first loss with a 5-2 decision.
Junior Samantha Dormer scored two of those goals and has now scored in three consecutive games since returning from an injury. Senior Nev Koughan also netted a pair while junior Talia Selby had a goal and an assist and senior captain Carlin McGowan handed out two helpers.
"We feel like we're getting healthy," said Magician coach John Dormer, whose team more than weathered the injury storm in terms of its record and is now 5-3-5. "Between getting Samantha back, the return of (captain) Lily Gerson in the back and some of the other girls up front, we thought this might be the day we could break out."
The five goals were Marblehead's second best total of the entire season. It was also the first time all year Essex Tech (9-1-2) allowed more than two in any one game, although admittedly heavy rain that made the ball slick and hard to handle for both goalkeepers contributed to a high-scoring opening half.
Koughan opened the scoring 10 minutes in when she won McGowan's pass at the front of the net and showed great body control in avoiding a handball and forcing it by Hawks keeper Hailey Guilmet.
Essex Tech answered quickly when defender Caitlin McNeil buried a free kick from the left side about 20 yards away. Set pieces continued to be the story of the first half when five minutes later the hosts were awarded a direct kick from the 25-yard line.
Dormer took it straight on and buried it to give Marblehead the lead for good; the Magicians added to it ten minutes later when Selby took a free kick from 35 yards out and hit a high-arching kick that hit the far corner of the net.
"The conditions were a lot harder than I though they'd be in that first half. It was really slick out there," said Dormer.
The slippery surface probably contributed to some of the fouls both ways. Essex Tech earned a penalty kick with seven minutes left in the first half and Carrie Martinez buried it to send the Hawks to the half trailing by just one at 3-2.
"Even though we lost I felt like we played ten times better than we did in the last few games," Hawks coach Kelly Barrio said.
The rain let up after halftime and Marblehead settled the ball down and handled most of the possession. The Magicians drew six corner kicks and the Hawks defended them all successfully with good efforts from the Keeper Guilmet (six saves), McNeil and defender Izzy Santana.
"I thought Caitlin had a phenomenal game," sand Barrio, whose Hawks ratchet up the difficulty schedule-wise this week with bouts against defending D4 champion Hamilton-Wenham and another Northeastern Conference foe Swampscott in the next few days.
"Honestly we probably needed a little bit of a reset. Hopefully this resets our speed of the game and helps us raise our level of play."
In the 60th minute, Koughan scored again when Selby's excellent free kick service found her head for the finish.
"Nev came up to varsity at the end of last year and she's been really good," said John Dormer. "She's a natural goal scorer ... she gets in those scoring areas and just knows what to do."
Samantha Dormer finished up the scoring when she buried another with 11 minutes to go. Ava Machado had an excellent game on the wing for Marblehead and freshmen Sadie Hapleran and Sydney Ball were also effective all over the field. Captain Cait Mullins, who's been nursing an injury, played sparingly and the Magicians hope she'll be ready for a bigger role soon.
"The free kicks and corners, we work on them all the time. All that stuff is timing so we spend a lot of time on it," John Dormer said. "We've been a good defensive team and a tough team to play against all year. We just need some continuity going into the playoffs."
Sam Harrison had Essex Tech's best scoring chance of the second half, but her bid was stopped by Marblehead keeper Rachel Albert (five total saves).