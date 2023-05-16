BOXFORD — In the majority of the games during the Marblehead boys lacrosse team's ongoing 60-game winning streak in Northeastern Conference play, the Magicians have prevailed because of an explosive offensive attack.
Their defense tends to get overlooked because so many of those contests aren't close. But it was impossible to watch Tuesday afternoon's tilt at Masconomet and not see the Marblehead defense for what it truly is: outstanding.
Holding the host Chieftains off for nearly 28 full minutes between the first and third quarters, Marblehead locked it down in its own end and got the requisite scoring at the other in a 12-6 triumph on the grass.
Sam Annese, Eliot Pluss, J.J. Pollender, long stick middie Eddie Johns, Bodie Smith, Hogan Sedky and Connor Sheridan made it difficult for Masconomet to get shots off on goaltender Finn Maniaci (12 saves) for long stretches of play. Half of the hosts' goals came in the final quarter after the end result had essentially been decided.
"Honestly, when our defense is playing that well not many shots are coming my way," said Maniaci. "Eliot does a greatr job turning people back and getting the ball out of their sticks; same with Sam. And JJ, going from LSM to close defense this year, has great speed and has done a great job."
"One thing we do a lot is press on other team's hands," said the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Pollender, a junior both in his class and his name (Jeremy Jr.). "And we like to keep close so we can double team opponents. Whoever is playing the guy on the ball and whoever is closest, we double team them and I'm confident when that happens, we'll get possession of the ball."
It was 3-2 after one quarter before the Magicians (now 14-0 overall) scored four unanswered to take a five-goal halftime lead. They added two more in the third quarter before Masconomet's Jack Wexler broke his team's scoring drought with 2:49 left in the frame.
With Baxter Jennings having another strong day in the faceoff circle, Marblehead regularly set up shop in the offensive end. The offense was spread out, with junior attack Charlie Grenier scoring once and adding six assists; Carter Laramie and Cam Waldman each scoring three times; and Connor Cronin and Jennings netting two goals apiece.
"We try to be a pass-pass re-dodge team and go quickly," Masconomet (6-9) head coach Chris Roach said. "But we were settling things down, going slow and not winning our 1-on-1 matchups as consistently as we'd like, and that stalled us out.
"To Marblehead's credit, they got up and down in transition. They executed well, would connected on 2-3 passes and the next thing you know, they were on our doorstep."
The Magicians, who also got a goal and an assist from Reece Moore, a solo score from Gio Garibotto, and one assist from Drew Nelson, got strong play from others such as freshman Toby Grenier and senior middie Xander Danforth.
"That's why this was a true team win," said head coach John Wilkens, whose club also won the ground ball battle on the grass. "A lot of different guys stepped up and played with energy."
Masconomet, which must win its last three regular season games (Swampscott, Melrose, and Westford Academy) to finish the regular season with a .500 record, got two goals from both Miles Mireault and Wexler, plus solo scores from Cooper Easley and Mike Rossi. Colin Dillon finished with 14 saves, with his twin brother Tristen handing out two assists. Will Mitchell (3) and Rossi also had helpers.
"We knew they'd bring the pressure," Roach said of Marblehead. "We tell our (offensive) guys try to think about it ahead of time what's going to happen. But it was a lot of catch and scan down the field, whereas you can scan the field, catch the ball and have your decision made before it even hits your stick. We weren't as quick as we usually are in the intensity and tempo today."