PEABODY — There are big innings and there's what the Marblehead High baseball team put together in the top of the seventh at Peabody on Wednesday afternoon.
The numbers tell the tale: 14 batters to the plate and nine runs home on three hits with a walk, a hit batter and five errors by the Tanner infield all coming together to ensure the Magicians win streak extended to six.
By the time the dust settled on a stiflingly hot afternoon at Bezemes Diamond, Marblehead closed out an 11-5 come-from-behind win and handed Peabody its first loss against a Northeastern Conference South division foe this spring.
"It was the ultimate implosion," said Tanner coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team fell to 5-4 and had a 4-2 lead needing just three outs to close out the Magicians (now 7-2).
Instead, the first two Marblehead batters reached with Peabody botching a double play ball and the tying run was in scoring position thanks to a perfect bunt by Andrew Burke. One run came home on another error, Schuyler Schmitt put the Magicians ahead for good with a two-run single and Shane Keough collected a two-run double before all the damage was done.
"We were a little nervous chasing two, rather than one, going into the last inning. I really think once we got the first two guys on and bunted them over, that puts a lot of pressure on a defense," said Marblehead coach Mike Giardi. "As a pitcher in that spot, you press for a strikeout and maybe you overthrow, so we were able to square up some balls and put up a big number."
Through six innings it was a masterful performance by Peabody righty Justin Powers. He struck out eight, allowed only one stolen base against a team averaging four a game, and scattered a mere four hits. None of the runs he allowed were earned.
"What a great game by Justin Powers ... a great performance by both pitchers," said Bettencourt, pointing out that Magician starter Ben Weed allowed only five hits over 5 2/3.
"It was a pitcher's duel where every play mattered, every base mattered for those first six innings. To see it end like that ... it's depressing."
Brendan Smith had two hits and two RBI for Peabody, putting the hosts up early with a double to score Ryan Knight (walk). Scotty Hurley drove in Jacob Palhares (reached on error) in the second, Juan Tolentino tripled and was driven home by Nick Villano in the fifth and Michael Krouse plated what seemed like a key insurance run in the sixth.
The Magicians were undaunted, though, shortening their swings late in the game to get on the board. Schmitt (double) and Loughlin (single) had RBI in the sixth as Marblehead cut a 3-0 lead to 3-2. Charlie Titus added two more RBI to his team's leading total in the seventh and younger brother Andy drove one in as well.
"The kids kept battling," Giardi said. "Ben (Weed) got some really big outs for us and A.J. Andriano finished it off well."
Giovanni Guglielmo, playing catcher for the injured Ryan Brunet, did a nice job behind the dish and Powers picked off the NEC's leader in stolen bases Godot Gaskins (who later swiped a bag and scored twice). The seventh inning errors came in a variety of ways: mishandled exchanges, dropped balls and errant throws.
"I told the kids the only thing worse than this would be going out (Thursday at Salem) and playing this way again," Bettencourt said. "We can't press rewind and start that seventh inning over, so does what happened lead to another loss, or do we finish out this week with a win?"