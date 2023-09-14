MARBLEHEAD — Marblehead football head coach Jim Rudloff said it best following his team's Thursday night clash against King Phillip: "We would've had to play a perfect game to beat them, and I thought that we came close to doing that."
Despite an encouraging first half performance, Marblehead simply couldn't keep pace with the powerhouse Warriors, who ran rampant all evening to turn a somewhat competitive game into a 34-6 rout by the time the clock hit double zeros.
King Phillip, who advanced to the Division 2 Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons, boasted size and strength on the line, power and speed out of the backfield, an efficient passing game and a relentless defense. That combination ultimately wore down the Magicians, who were already down a few key players due to injury.
Still, Rudloff saw improvements from his group following last week's disappointing loss to Bishop Fenwick.
"We improved this week. Tonight our players that we really need to play well did a nice job and I'm proud of the way everyone fought," said Rudloff, his team now 0-2 heading into next week's tilt with North Andover. "We knew coming into this game what we were up against. We're a Division 4 team that just lost to a Division 5 team (Fenwick) and now we're playing a state powerhouse. But we're definitely growing up as a team."
The Magicians couldn't have asked for a better start. On just the fifth play from scrimmage, Crew Monaco snared an interception to give his team immediate life. It went for naught, however, as the ensuing drive resulted in a swift 3-and-out.
King Phillip would then string together a 92-yard drive and capped it off with a 4-yard rushing score from Aiden Astorino (138 yards). The Warriors would increase their lead to 13-0 early in the second quarter on another TD from Astorino, this time from six yards out.
But Marblehead responded.
Following a solid drive that resulted in an eventual turnover on downs, the Magicians defense forced a fumble and Cam Waldman jumped on the ball for the recovery. Three plays later, the hosts had their highlight of the game.
Rolling out of the pocket to avoid pressure, quarterback Colt Wales (230 passing yards) fired a bullet on the run to Monaco, who was streaking up the middle of the field. Monaco hauled it in, beat a couple of defenders and sprinted 73 yards to paydirt to bring his team within 13-6 (the PAT was missed).
King Phillip wound up scoring just before the half on a 16-yard passing connection from Thomas McLeish to Mason Campbell, making it a 20-6 game at the break.
"Had we stopped them right before the half we could've gone in down by just six points at halftime; so that really killed us," said Rudloff. "But I was happy with the way we came out and put together a drive to open the (third)."
That drive Rudloff was referring to certainly had its moments. Wales found Ryan Commoss (5 catches for 61 yards) for a 22-yard pass before completing three more passes for relative gains. But an interception ultimately halted the potential scoring drive and it was all King Phillip from there.
After forcing a King Phillip punt, Marblehead turned it right back over with a fumble and the Warriors would score six plays later to make it 27-6. The visitors rounded out the scoring with a fourth quarter touchdown, as McLeish found Campbell for their second scoring connection of the night, this time from nine yards out on a similar play.
Despite the loss, Wales looked poised and confident at times under center, finishing 17-for-24 despite the two picks.
"When he has time he does a good job, and he's been pretty good on the move if he trusts his footwork," Rudloff said of his QB. "When he puts it together he looks really good and then at other times he looks like a young quarterback. The best way we can help him as a team is for all our veteran players to not make mistakes."
Commoss and Monaco both proved to be reliable pass catchers; the real issue was they couldn't do anything on the ground against a physically imposing Warriors' line.
Marblehead managed just eight total rushing yards, with Wales leading the charge with four totes for nine yards. Defensively, the Magicians struggled to slow down Astorino and fellow back Tommy Carlson (100 yards), who combined for 238 rushing yards on the night.
The Magicians won't play a team like King Phillip every week, but they do have another tough test next week when they host North Andover (Friday, 6:30 p.m.).
"It's a different team this year and we're trying to build calluses," said Rudloff. "We've been raking the leaves, going to the driving range and getting blisters. Now we're at the point where we have to starting building calluses and start getting to the point where some of this isn't difficult anymore. But tonight we were really up against it and I'm proud of the way the kids responded to that."
King Phillip 34, Marblehead 6
at Donaldson Stadium, Marblehead High
Marblehead (0-2);0;6;0;0;6
King Phillip (2-0);7;13;7;7;34
Scoring Summary
KP- Aidan Astorino 4 run (Sean Woods kick)
KP- Aidan Astorino 6 run (Kick failed)
M- Crew Monaco 73 pass from Colt Wales (Kick fails)
KP- Mason Campbell 16 pass from Thomas McLeish (Woods kick)
KP- Andrew Laplante 5 run (Woods kick)
KP- Campbell 9 pass from McLeish (Woods kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — Colt Wales 4-9, Finn Gallup 2-6, Andy Palmer 3-3, Brady Selvais 4-(-6), Rylan Golden 1-(-10); King Phillip — Aidan Astorino 17-138, Andrew Laplante 12-100, Keigan Canto-Osorio 3-28, Jack Berthiamue 2-8, Jayon Xavier 2-2, Thomas McLeish 1-(-1), David Constantine 1-(-1).
PASSING: Marblehead — Wales 17-24-230-1-2, Gallup 3-5-21-0-0; King Phillip — McLeish 9-14-124-2-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Crew Monaco 3-82, Ryan Commoss 5-61, Selvais 1-39, Palmer 6-38, Chris DeWitt 2-31, Cam Quigley 1-10, Golden 1-1, Brooks Keefe 1-(-1); King Phillip — Daniel Silveria 2-51, Mason Campbell 3-31, Jack Berthiamue 2-25, Constantine 1-10, Thomas Kilroy 1-7.