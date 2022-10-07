MARBLEHEAD — The Masconomet and Marblehead High football teams went into Friday's Northeastern Conference Dunn clash at Piper Field with somewhat different perspectives. The visiting Chieftains were looking to keep a modest two-game winning streak going, and the host Magicians were trying to rebound after a having their 23-game winning streak snapped last week against Peabody.
Ahead by just seven points in the fourth quarter, Marblehead’s big players made big plays and eventually took down Masconomet, 28-7.
Junior quarterback Miles O’Neill and senior captain Connor Cronin busted open a close game, hooking up on a 64-yard touchdown pass and added an exclamation point on their next possession, connecting on a 36-yard score.
“We were fired up all week to come out and beat those guys. We’ve never lost to them in my four years here and wanted to keep that going," said Marblehead running back Eddie Johns. “It was a great team win for us. The line was awesome; everyone pitched in and made big plays for us all night.”
The Magicians (now 4-1) got things going early on, connecting on their first possession with O’Neill calling his own number, taking it in from the 4. His counterpart in the Masconomet backfield, senior captain and quarterback Matt Richardson, evened things up in the second quarter, powering in from one yard out, producing a 7-7 score at the half.
Johns put the Magicians ahead for good when he ran it in from 13 yards out with 8:05 left in the third.
Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff feels his team bounced back nicely from last week's loss to Peabody, but offensively his club is still working to get the offense going as well as the defense.
“We had a tough week last week obviously, so this week the kids had a lot of motivation, which was nice. After three years and the success that we’ve had, we were a little high on the horse and kind of needed what happened last week,” Rudloff said.
“This week it was all positive: the kids worked hard in practice, took everything seriously,” Rudloff added. “We still have a ways to go, especially on offense, I would say our defense, who looked much better this week, is ahead of our offense. Offensively we’re a work in progress.”
Masconomet coach Gavin Monagle said that even though you have to keep an eye on Marblehead’s talented offensive players, the Magicians also bring it on the defensive side of the ball.
“They’ve got guys that can make big plays at any time, and they made a couple against us that really hurt,” Monagle said after his team fell to 2-3. “One thing that may get overlooked is how solid (Marblehead) is defensively. They’re well-coached, they force plays and they make it very difficult for the offense to operate.”
Masconomet will try to rebound next weekend on the road against unbeaten Salem (5-0) Thursday night at Bertram Field, while the Magicians welcome winless Beverly (0-5) to Piper Field Friday night.