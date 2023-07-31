Not many athletes on the North Shore boast the speed, agility and physicality that Marblehead’s Connor Cronin does. In fact, you can probably count them on one hand ... and just look at the highlight catches from the 2021 Super Bowl win for further proof.
The versatile 6-foot-3 standout consistently carved up opposing defenses throughout his high school career, and laid bruising hits like a Mack truck on the other side of the ball as a linebacker or safety, (he was the Salem News Defensive Player of the Year as a junior). It wasn’t a matter of if he’d play Division 1 college football, but where and when he might commit.
After a lengthy and exhausting recruitment process, Cronin recently announced that he has committed to Brown University to continue both his academic and football careers. He’ll join the Bears in the Fall of 2024 after doing a post-graduate year at Avon Old Farms.
“The goal was always to play at an Ivy League school and Brown came knocking after I had a great camp there,” says Cronin, an excellent student who will take all honors and AP level courses at Avon. “I really enjoyed all the coaches, all the players helping us out and just had a good time down there.
“They gave me some time to think about it which my family and I did, but we thought, ‘You know what? This is going to be a great spot for me so why don’t we put all this recruiting stuff behind me and lock it in.’ It’s been a long three years of recruiting which was a very hard process, so it’s nice to put all that behind me now and just focus on football and school.”
Considering his high caliber skillset and drive to succeed both academically and athletically, Cronin had plenty of options. But Brown felt like the perfect fit from the get go, and he impressed the coaching staff and team personnel enough to receive an instant offer.
Competing in the Northeastern Conference for the Magicians, Cronin was a hybrid like talent that thrived out of the backfield, in the passing game and on defense. He finished a stellar senior season with 41 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns while adding 256 yards (8 ypc.) and 2 TDs on the ground.
He’s not entirely sure what position he’ll fall into once arriving on the Brown campus, but that doesn’t really matter to him.
“I’ve always been a player that wants to be on the field. I feel that when I’m on the field we have a better chance to win the ballgame,” said Cronin. “So whatever I can do to get on the field, I’ll do it. Defense, offense, running back, wide receiver, special teams ... wherever the coaches see me best and see me fitting their schemes the best I’ll be willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field.”
Receiver was probably where he did the most damage in high school, catching 152 career passes for 3,089 yards and 25 touchdowns. He graduates with 36 career offensive touchdowns, a number that puts him near another Brown Bear, Will Quigley, on Marblehead’s all-time list. His ten catches for 263 yards and three scores in the Super Bowl as a junior are also North Shore records.
Throughout the summer, Cronin has been extremely active in the weight room and on the field. He says that ever since his Marblehead lacrosse squad saw their historic season come to a close against Duxbury in the Division 2 state semifinals, it’s been all football all the time.
“I’ve just been in a football mindset ever since that loss. Just working out and studying the playbook since I’ll be in a new offense this year ... really anything to prepare to have a great season down in Connecticut,” he said.
Cronin hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing another year of lacrosse at Avon either. It may not be his top sport, but he’s pretty darn good at it, too.
In guiding the Magicians to a wildly impressive 21-1 record this past spring, Cronin erupted for 81 goals and 50 assists (131 points), the highest single season mark in Marblehead history and second most all-time locally. A US Lacrosse All-American selection, Cronin graduated as the Magicians all-time leading scorer with 153 goals, 116 assists and 269 points despite playing just three seasons.
“Coach (John) Wilkens tells me, ‘if you ever need me to make a phone call I will. If you ever think about it and want to play lacrosse you’ll have a way better time’,” Cronin said with a laugh. “He’s always pushed for it and honestly when I was younger I was really looking at lacrosse but football kind of took over and I love the game of football more.
“But I am debating playing lacrosse this spring, we’ll see how the football season goes,” he added. “There’s always a possibility I could walk on to the Brown lacrosse team too if I wanted, but we’ll see.”
