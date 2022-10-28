DANVERS — Mincing words is not part of Jim Rudloff's makeup. Good or bad, he's going to tell you like it is when asked.
So after his Marblehead High football team, fresh off of its bye week, wrapped up the Northeastern Conference Dunn championship with a 27-7 win over host Danvers Friday night at Deering Stadium, the veteran head coach was honest in his postgame assessment.
"It seemed like we played really well — and I don't want to take anything away from Danvers, because they did a really nice job defending us — but for a team that had two weeks to prepare, it looked like we didn't," said Rudloff.
"It's a lot of the same players making mistakes, a lot of the same mistakes being made ... it's just disappointing," he continued. "It's been a season of trying as hard as you can not to be perfect, it seems like sometimes.
"Clearly I'm happy we won the NEC, but we're not ready for the playoffs yet. We've got a lot of work to do."
Marblehead (6-1) scored on two long pass plays by junior quarterback Miles O'Neill (17-for-22 for 216 yards) into to the right corner of the end zone on 1-on-1 isolation plays in the second quarter. Fellow junior Ryan Commoss, an athletic 6-foot-4, 185-pound wideout with good hands, was the recipient on both, using his body to create space for himself and his reach to bring own both grabs.
The Magicians broke it open when senior captain Connor Cronin, on his first carry of the night (he did have an earlier 52-yard reception), took a handoff left, eluded a tackle and sped 60 yards down the left sidelines to paydirt. The visitors' final touchdown came on another O'Neill pass, this one a 13-yard screen to halfback Eddie Johns.
Still, Rudloff wasn't thrilled with the entire body of work offensively.
"If you think about what we did offensively," he noted, "we threw a couple of long passes in that corner (of the end zone), threw a couple of first down passes on basically the same play, and other than that we didn't accomplish anything other than Connor's long run. It's important for our kids to understand that for those touchdowns and few first downs we had, those were good plays but literally every other play we had wasn't."
Marblehead is locked in the Division 3 playoffs and will likely earn a home game with the 16-team bracket is announced Monday morning.
In one division lower, Danvers (3-5) should also get into the postseason, although they'll be on the road for the opening round next weekend.
The Falcons came into Friday night's game on the first cold night of the season (game time temperature: 38 degrees) looking to pound the rock and control the line of scrimmage with what they believed was a physical advantage. They took the opening kickoff and marched downfield, converting three third downs and chewing up more than eight minutes of game clock before turning the ball over on downs inside the red zone.
"It obviously makes it more difficult against a team like them to play catch up," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan. "That's why we were hoping to go right downfield to start and score. But Marblehead adjusted very well to what we were trying to do and made plays when they had to.
"Defensively, we tried to funnel everything to the inside, but they were to get outside on a few occasions and came up big," added Nolan. "A spread team like that, they knew what they wanted to do against us and our coverage. Plus we had some trouble tackling tonight, an area we're usually pretty good with. We have to make sure we're correcting those mistakes moving forward."
A fourth quarter interception in Marblehead territory by sophomore outside linebacker Kevin Ahearn ("he played very, very well," said Nolan) finally led to Danvers getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Travis Voisine snuck into the end zone from two yards out and Aidan Smith booted the PAT with 4:28 to play, averting the shutout.
Rudloff was pleased with Marblehead's defense, particularly over the last three quarters, and its ability to adapt and adjust to what the Falcons were trying to do to get explosive back Owen Gasinowski (50 yards rushing) or big tight end Aris Xerras (1 catch for 17 yards) untracked.
Senior linebacker and captain Sam Annese was a force for the Magicians, batting down two passes while wreaking havoc on a number of other snaps. Shane Keough and Chris DeWitt also stepped up on the outside to prevent any big gainers outside the tackles.
Marblehead 27, Danvers 7
at Deering Stadium, Danvers
Marblehead (6-1);0;14;13;0;27
Danvers (3-5);0;0;0;7;7
Scoring summary
M-Ryan Commoss 34 pass from Miles O'Neill (Greg Motorny kick)
M-Commoss 16 pass from O'Neill (Motorny kick)
M-Connor Cronin 60 run (Motorny kick)
M-Eddie Johns 13 pass from O'Neill (kick failed)
D-Travis Voisine 2 run (Aidan Smith kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead— Connor Cronin 5-74, Miles O'Neill 6-49, Eddie Johns 10-26, Bernardo Bannis 3-7; Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 16-50, Travis Voisine 6-42, Joe Baker 4-5.
PASSING: Marblehead — O'Neill 18-23-216-3-1; Danvers — Voisine 5-17-46-0-0.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 4-65, Ryan Commoss 3-48, Shane Keough 4-39, Bannis 1-32, Zander Danforth 2-11, Johns 3-11, Chris DeWitt 1-10; Danvers — Aris Xerras 1-17, Mike Kasprzyk 1-17, Gasinowski 1-12.