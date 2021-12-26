GLOUCESTER — Having to face the Gloucester hockey team at even strength is dangerous enough for most foes. Allowing them to operate on the power play is downright deadly.
“Their firepower that they have is ridiculous. and you definitely don’t want to put them on the man advantage,” said Marblehead head coach Chris Wells, whose team was burned by the Fishermen’s offensive prowess for the second time this month in a 5-1 setback Sunday night at the Talbot Rink.
“In the past you could focus on Jack (Costanza),” Wells said of Gloucester’s 100-point star senior, “but now you have to worry about Emerson (Marshall, a sophomore pivot), too. They have two complete lines and a third line that plays really well, too. When they get going offensively, they’re tough to stop.”
In advancing to Monday’s Cape Ann Savings Bank championship game vs. Barrington, R.I. (a 6-0 winner over Beverly earlier in the night), Gloucester netted three power play goals against Marblehead, including a pair of 5-on-3’s. Marshall had two of those man up tallies (on at 5-on-3), while Costanza finished with three assists.
Costanza joked with head coach Derek Geary after the game that “I promise I’ll play better (Monday). I ate too much on Christmas and again (Sunday).”
“We wouldn’t call Emerson’s a second line; it’s two first lines that are both interchangeable,” said Geary, his team improving to 3-0. “That’s the idea of splitting Jack and Emerson so teams can’t really match up against them.
“I thought it was a sloppy game in a lot of places, but our offensive talent came through in some key places.”
Sophomore Nick Tarantino, a quick, athletic goalie (“he’s like Jonathan Quick,” Geary said of the LA Kings’ netminder), finished with 25 saves. He had a couple of timely stops, robbing Marblehead’s Hogan Sedky on a strong bid out front and later turning aside a Lyndan Dyer blast from the top of the right circle through traffic with a pad save.
Marblehead, which had lost its season opener to Gloucester (8-1), opened the scoring when Hayden Leveroni pounced on a loose puck out front and jammed in a power play marker, with Sedky and defenseman Aidan Ryan (who took the initial shot) assisting.
But Gloucester roared back on power play goals by Brett Cunningham and Marshall 32 seconds apart to take the lead for good. Colby Jewell added a breakaway tally before the period ended.
After a scoreless middle frame, the Fishermen struck again 5-on-3 with Marshall connecting. Nick White capped off the scoring, converting a Chris Karvelas pass with eight minutes to go.
Nick Peters had 17 saves for Marblehead, which got strong games from the likes of Connor Jalbert, third liner Jacob Aizanmen and Eli Feingold (who scored with 34 seconds to play), among others.
“We need to find a way to catch a break here or there,” said Wells, whose squad will skate against Beverly Monday (6 p.m.) back at the Talbot Rink. “I can’t be mad at our guys because they’re playing hard beginning to end. We have to stay out of the box, make sure our defense is a little more alert and clean up some of our execution. We’ll get there.”
Gloucester 5, Marblehead 2
Cape Ann Savings Bank Tournament at Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Marblehead 1 0 1 2
Gloucester 3 0 2 5
First period: M, Hayden Leveroni (Hogan Sedky, Aidan Ryan), ppg, 3:55; G, Brett Cunningham (Drew White), ppg, 7:06; G, Emerson Marshall (Jack Costanzo, Cunningham), ppg, 7:38; G, Colby Jewell (Costanzo), 9:12.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: G, Marshall (Jewell, Costanzo), ppg, 5:48; G, Nick White (Chris Karvelas), 6:57; M, Eli Feingold (Chris Locke, Connor Jalbert), ppg, 14:26.
Saves: M, Nick Peters 17; G, Nick Tarantino 25.
Records: M, 0-4; G, 3-0.
