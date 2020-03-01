MARBLEHEAD — The fans were in the stands awaiting the start of a Division 2 North quarterfinal game between the Marblehead girls, who had a bye in the first round, and North Reading, a winner over Hamilton-Wenham, when the countdown clock was stopped at 17:21 — and never restarted.
Fans kept filing in, people took their place at the scorers table, and the ball cart was put out on the court. But there was no sign of either team or the referees. About eight minutes after the game should have already been underway an announcement was made to the crowd that the game would not be played and would be made up on either Monday or Tuesday night.
Fans were told they could get reimbursed for their tickets, but people left wondering what was going on.
The postponement was due to a serious medical emergency in the hallway outside the gym when a fan collapsed. Fire trucks and fire rescue with lights flashing were right outside the entrance to the gym.
"It's very serious and they had to use the paddles," said Marblehead coach Paul Moran, who was stunned by the situation. "We just hope help came in time."
The MIAA has rescheduled the game for Monday at 7 p.m. back at Marblehead High.
