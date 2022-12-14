GLOUCESTER — Wednesday’s Northeastern Hockey League contest between Gloucester and Marblehead was still very much up for grab with under six minutes to play in the third period.
The Lady Headers and host Fishermen traded chances in a back-and-forth, tie game that came down to which team managed to better capitalize on their chances. That team ended up being Marblehead as they notched the game winner with 5:12 to play when Ava Vautour intercepted a pass at center ice and broke in all alone, finishing top shelf with a wrist shot for a 2-1 win.
“We had a lot of energy in the third and Ava made a great play on the game winner,” Marblehead coach Brittany Smith said. “I was pumped when she did that, was a nice shot after forcing the turnover. We had a lot of spark late and that helped us get the win.”
The Lady Headers, who move to 1-1 with their first win of the season, controlled the first frame but did not find the back of the net until the middle of the second frame with some nice net front presence. Teyah Fleming knocked home a rebound from the slot after a Hannah Tsouvalas shot from the point to make it 1-0.
Gloucester, however, responded after going down, controlling most of the second period but not able to find the back of the net in the frame thanks to stellar play from Magician’s goalie Addie Lydon, who made 11 of her 19 stops in the middle period to keep her team ahead.
“We got a little complacent in the second after taking the lead,” Smith said. “Gloucester wanted it more but our goalie came up big when we needed her to make some stops.”
The Fishermen took that strong play into the third when Keagan Jewell found the back of the net on an end-to-end rush up the right wing and a backhand finish to tie it at 1-1 with 10:44 to go. Marblehead, however, went on to turn the game in its favor after Gloucester tied it, generating more scoring chances in the final 10 minutes and eventually getting the game winner from Vatour.
The Magicians defense led by Tsouvalas and Riley Campbell, also did a good job keeping Gloucester away from rebounds and away from the front of their goal.
“We did a good job in our own end,” Smith said. “Rebounds were all pushed to the corners and we kept the middle of the ice clean.”
Marblehead 2, Gloucester 1
at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
Scoring summary
Marblehead 0 1 11
Gloucester 0 0 11
1st Period: No scoring
2nd Period: M, Teyah Fleming (Hannah Tsouvalas) 8:03.
3rd Period: G, Keagan Jewell (Ari Scola) 4:16; M, Ava Vatour (un.) 9:48.
Saves: M, Addie Lydon 19; G, Kaydin Cusumano 15.
Records; M, 1-1; G, 0-3.