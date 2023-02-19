Senior superstar Clementine Robins won two individual events and the Marblehead High girls swim team finished in the top three of all three relays, allowing the Magicians to capture the Division 2 state swim championships Saturday at MIT’s Zesiger Sports Center.
The Magicians, who took the lead late in the meet with a second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, finished with a team score of 241, bettering the defending state champions from Amherst-Pelham (196 1/2 points) and third place Duxbury (184). Marblehead saw eight different of its swimmers place in 10 of the 12 events en route to the title.
“The girls said at the beginning of the season they wanted to win the title, and they worked so hard to achieve their goal,” said long-time Marblehead swim coach Susan Guertin.
Robins, who will go on to swim at Williams College, crushed the field in the 500 free, with her winning time of 5:06.08 proving to be a staggering 14 seconds better than the second place finisher. Her victory in the 200 free (1:52.58) was by a comfortable 3-second margin.
Junior Bella Tanaka was another huge contributor for Marblehead. She took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.25) and grabbed a sixth place showing in the 100 free (55.76).
The winning 400 free relay quartet made up of Robins and fellow senior Anna Coleman, plus juniors Sophie Weiner and Bella Tanaka, swam to victory in 3:39.89 to earn 40 huge points.
“Our girls were seeded fifth in the final heat, and Amherst-Pelham was seeded to win,” Guertin said of the 400 free relay. “Our girls just had to hold their spot as we were far enough ahead (points-wise), but could not make any mistakes. The relay ended up placing first and dropped seven seconds — unbelievable!”
The 200 free relay team of junior Song Waiketus, senior Cecelia Robbins, Weiner, and Robins soared through the water in 1:41.33, just 12/100ths of a second out of the top spot.
Waiketus earned a fifth place finish in the 200 IM (2:14.18) as well as sixth place in the 100 breast (1:10.27). Coleman, who is moving on to Colby College, added eighth place (55.97) in the 100 free, picking up additional points for the eventual state champs. So did Weiner by adding a seventh place showing in the 100 backstroke (1:01.80) and an 11th place finish in the 200 free (2:02.76).
Sophomore Brinleigh Callahan (5:31.31) grabbed 12th place in the 500 free. Robbins, who is headed off to Union College, contributed more points by placing 14th in the 100 breast (1:12.94), and sophomore Finn Bergquist swam well in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.
Hamilton-Wenham sophomore Katherine Reed earned 12 points for her team on the day by finishing in seventh place in the 200 free (2:00.70).
In the Division 1 finals, Masconomet was the top local finisher in eighth place (92 points), highlighted by a fifth place finish in diving by Meghan Burr (392.20 points) and a sixth from teammate Willa Paglierani (374.35).
Bishop Fenwick ( points) was close behind in 10th place as captain Meredith Yuhasz, who had missed both the Catholic Central League championships and North sectionals due to illness, roared back to take second place in the 500 free (5:11.82) and third in the 200 free (1:57.43). The Crusaders’ 200 freestyle relay team of senior captain Hannah English, sophomore Hannah Ryan, senior captain Audrey Waldinger, and freshman Caroline Blatchford placed eighth in 1:45.5.
Beverly, which finished with 35 points (21st place), saw sophomore Karli Atwood take fifth place in the 500 free and 12th in the 100 back (1:02.36). The Panthers also got an eight place in the 200 free (2:01.52) and a 12th in the 500 free (25.89), both from fellow 10th grader Michelle Pichardo.
Peabody (27 points, 23rd place) got a great showing from Kelly Uribe in the 200 free (5th, 1:59.18) and 100 back (9th, 1:01.86), while Salem junior Madeline Hallowes earned 17 points on her own by finishing sixth in the 50 free (25.50) and 13th in the 100 free (56.93).
BOYS
The defending Division 2 champions from St. John’s Prep placed fourth overall with 164 1/2 points, moving up from their spot in sectionals along the way. Westford Academy won the event with 220 points, snapping the Prep’s six-year reign as state champions.
Senior Tyler Bosma swam to a second place finish for the Eagles in the 100 free (47.05) and a fifth in the 200 free (1:43.56). Teammate Max Conway added another 17 points for his team by taking second in the diving with 495.30 points. Teddy Batmaca claimed fifth in the 500 free (4:46.82) and 10th in the 200 free (1:47.05); Flynn McDonnell contributed a ninth place time (54.18) in the 100 back, and Reese Martinez was 10th in the 100 fly (54.11).
Bosma, Martinez, Nick Goodman, and Matt Church guided the 200 free relay team to a fifth place showing in 1:30.17; the 400 free relay quartet (Bosma, Batmaca, Church, and McDonnell) shared seventh place in 3:17.21; and the 200 medley relay (McDonnell, Will Kennedy, Martinez, and Goodman) added a 10th place finish in 1:40.89.
Also in Division 1, senior Ryan McFadden of Beverly swam to a ninth place finish in the 200 IM (2:00.91), with Zachary DaSilva-Gordon earned points with his 15h place finish in the 50 free (22.30).
With just four swimmers taking part, Marblehead placed ninth overall in the Division 2 championships Sunday, up two spots from last year. Cole Brooks had a terrific 1:43.80 time in the 200 free to place second overall; he also added a fifth in the 100 fly (52.00).
Other highlights for the Magicians included the 400 free relay team of Logan Doody, Nate Rosen, Cale Nelson, and Brooks taking sixth place; Doody claiming seventh place in the 100 free (49.76) and eighth in the 50 free (22.45); and an eighth place finish by Nelson, Gregory Podstrelov, Brooks, and Doody in the 200 medley relay (1:44.61).
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN