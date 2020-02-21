Six local teams qualified for the upcoming MIAA North girls basketball tournament, and Marblehead High earned the the highest seed.
The 17-3 Magicians are the No. 2 seed in Division 2 North and have a bye in the first round. They’ll host a quarterfinal round game Saturday night (7) against the winner of Wednesday’s Hamilton-Wenham/North Reading first round clash.
Marblehead will rely on high scoring center Emily Clough (15.0 points per game and 12.5 rebounds. Leila Walton (13 points per game and 10 rebounds) is tough to contain in the paint, while Maddy Lowy (8.3 ppg) is a threat both inside and shooting from the perimeter. Maddie Erskine averaged 8 points and seven caroms a game. The Magicians have a lot of depth and players off the bench who contribute.
Hamilton-Wenham (11-9) is the 10th seed and will play at No. 7 North Reading (12-8). The Hornets are coached by former Masconomet’s Bob Romeo.
The Generals’ Sarah Cooke (18 treys), Maddy Rivers (17), and Riley Clarke (15) are all threats to drain the long shots. Jemma Shea will also be counted on for scoring and rebounding.
Danvers drew the No. 9 seed in Division 2 and will travel to No. 8 Tewksbury (11-9) Monday at 7 p.m. The Falcons are led by senior captain Cheyenne Nessinger, who is tough inside. Nessinger leads the team in points per game (14.6), rebounds (7.8), and has blocked 60 shots this season.
Others will have to step up for the Falcons to keep their season alive. They’re on the opposite end of the Division 2 draw from Marblehead and Hamilton-Wenham.
Bishop Fenwick from the Central Catholic League is the No. 4 seed in Division 3. The Crusaders also have a bye before playing fifth seeded Lynnfield (13-6) Thursday. It’s a home game for the Crusaders.
“Lynnfield will be tough,” said Crusader coach Adam DeBaggis. “They have a good team with a lot of scoring options; it’s probably a very even matchup. I think our (Catholic Central) League’s competitive nature will help us, because our schedule is pretty tough. I’m not positive, but I think we’ll be at our place.”
In Division 1 North, 10th seeded Masconomet (11-9) is at No. 7 Lynn English (14-6) Wednesday at 7 p.m. This is the last year in the Cape Ann League for the Chieftains, who will join the Northeastern Conference and face English on a regular basis.
Mak Graves averaged 16.2 points per game this season for Masconomet and hit 38 treys, while teammate Krystal Zepaj was right behind her with 38. Olivia Filmore averages 8.1 points per game and 6.5 boards, and Paige Richardson and Cally McSweeney are strong defensively.
Beverly (11-9) drew the No. 14 seed and has a tough matchup at No. 3 Central Catholic (17-3) Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Panthers are led by Hailey Anderson, who has scored over 1,000 career points and is now the leading scorer in school history. Anderson averaged 16.7 points per game and has made 61 trifectas this winter. Sydney Anderson has 23 from downtown while Tia Bernard has 17 as well as a team high 8.1 rebounds per game. The Panthers will need strong support for Hailey Anderson to advance.
