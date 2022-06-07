MARBLEHEAD — With just four seniors on its roster and a large number of underclassmen playing significant roles, the Marblehead girls lacrosse team undoubtedly went through some growing pains this spring.
Record-wise, the Magicians endured their worst regular season in recent memory with seven wins and 11 losses. But don’t let that sub-.500 mark fool you; head coach Annie Madden’s group challenged themselves with a slew of difficult out-of-conference tilts and showed drastic improvement as the season rolled on. The hard work paid off in the power rankings, as Marblehead was granted a spot in Division 2 state competition.
Tuesday afternoon at home, the squad proved they belonged.
Thanks to an explosive second half, the Magicians raced past visiting Tantasqua Regional, 18-6, in a Division 2 preliminary round playoff game to advance to a Round of 32 road matchup at No. 3 Bedford.
“This is why we coach; this is what makes every day putting my kids in the back of my car and having them on the sideline easier, knowing that I have dedicated athletes who are here ready to work hard and want to win and learn every single day,” said Madden, who was recently named the NEC’s Coach of the Year.
“I’m blown away by how much we have grown from Day 1 and I really think that just shows how our senior leaders have stepped up and really made a difference.”
Marblehead got going early in Tuesday’s triumph, scoring the game’s first three goals to immediately gain some separation. When Tantasqua responded with two unanswered markers, the Magicians got it right back en route to a 7-4 lead at the break.
The hosts thrived in transition and on the fast break following victories in the draw circle, and spread the ball around well to the tune of six different goal scorers before halftime.
“We have six freshmen, and both the underclassmen and our seniors have done an outstanding job of leading the way this season,” said Madden. “Just knowing that we have other people to rely on as we can spread the field, it just makes us more of a force out there.”
Despite the three-goal deficit at intermission, Tantasqua was still very much within striking distance heading into the second half. But Marblehead kept its foot on the gas, scoring the first three goals of that final stanza as well as the final seven goals of the game to run away entirely. The squad utterly dominated the possession game after the break and took intelligent, high percentage shots.
On the other end, goalie Kate Santeusanio more than did her part between the posts while the defense in front of her did a tremendous job of limiting Tantasqua’s opportunities.
“This has been the story of our season, is just the determination and grit from first whistle to the very last,” said Madden. “We have not given up in any game.”
Hadley Wales, who was named the NEC Player of the Year on Monday, was particularly impressive in the big win. She scored five goals, dished out three assists and won eight draw controls, but it was her poise and command in the offensive end that truly shined brightest.
“She’s a hard worker, determined and she deserves the accolades she’s gotten,” said Madden. “Truly, in my mind, she is one of our top players to ever step onto our field.”
Gigi Lombardi added another five goals in the win while Sydney Langton netted a hat trick. Caroline Scroope chipped in with two goals and both Ramona Gillett (2 assists) and Cate Honos recorded single tallies. Lucy Wales also had an assist.
